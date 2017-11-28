Blow It Up: What Changes Do Struggling NFL Teams Need to Make?

3 of 10

Entering the 2017 season, I was a big proponent of organizational continuity in Cleveland. Of resisting the urge to repeat the mistake of recent seasons by making a knee-jerk decision to clean house if this was another disappointing campaign.

Despite last year's 1-15 record, it was this writer's opinion that Hue Jackson and the Cleveland front office deserved a chance to try to build something by the shores of Lake Erie.

That opinion has changed—because the only thing this regime is building is a dumpster fire.

At 0-11, the only progress the Browns have made is in the wrong direction. The team is a laughingstock—a punchline that grows more dysfunctional by the week.

DeShone Kizer may be coming off the best game of his career, but the rookie isn't the answer for the team at football's most important position. His accuracy is spotty, and there have been far too many bad decisions and turnovers.

There's no reason to think that Cleveland's current brain trust is capable of finding the answer, either. In 2016, Sashi Brown and the front office passed on Carson Wentz, with chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta telling WKNR (per NBC Sports Philadelphia) that the Browns didn't feel Wentz was a top-20 prospect.

Wentz is playing like an NFL MVP in his second season.

In 2017, the Browns passed on Deshaun Watson, who took the NFL by storm in Houston before tearing his ACL. You can call criticism of those picks 20/20 hindsight, but the Texans saw "it" in Watson. The Eagles correctly did the same in Wentz.

The Browns saw it in wide receiver Corey Coleman, who can't stay on the field. And safety Jabrill Peppers, who looks completely lost in the NFL.

Sure, it looks like Cleveland hit on Myles Garrett—a player who just about everyone agreed was the No. 1 overall prospect in last year's class. Good for them, I guess?

Even if the Browns were somehow able to buck years of awful first-round picks over a number of regimes, Jackson hasn't offered much hope he could develop a young quarterback, given how he has yanked Kizer in and out of the lineup this season.

Way to build a youngster's confidence, Hue.

The A.J. McCarron debacle was the straw that broke the camel's back. Best-case, the Browns were saved from making a disastrous trade by their inability to tell time. Worst-case, Sashi Brown intentionally sabotaged the deal (for the record, per ESPN's Pat McManamon Brown denies that was the case) as part of a civil war between the coaching staff and front office.

The harsh reality is that so long as Jimmy Haslam owns the Browns, the franchise is going nowhere. Haslam built this circus tent by tent and fostered an environment where everyone and no one is in charge.

The Browns are a clown show. Their chances of attracting free agents (or keeping their own) without wildly overpaying right now is less than zero. And this group has offered little reason to think they won't waste the draft picks they've been stockpiling.

So as distasteful as it may be to start over from scratch for the umpteenth time, that's what needs to happen.

Clean house...again.

Brown needs to go. So does DePodesta. And Jackson. Find a young assistant coach (like Cooter) and executive (football this time, not baseball) hungry for a bite at the apple and let them have a shot.

They can't possibly do worse than this bunch.