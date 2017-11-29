World Cup Draw Date 2018: Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday, December 1, as the 32 qualified nations will finally learn who their group-stage opponents will be.

Australia and Peru became the last two nations to join the group, winning their respective inter-federation play-off matches. Hosts Russia qualified automatically.

Per Joe Mewis of the Daily Mirror, there still hasn't been official confirmation of the TV schedule, but the rights holders are expected to broadcast the complete draw. That includes the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom and Fox Sports in the US. Live streams will likely be available through the iPlayer, ITV Hub, Fox Sports Go and FIFA's official website.

The draw will start at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) at the Kremlin in Moscow.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took a look ahead at the upcoming tournament:

The 32 teams have been placed into four groups of eight, based on the current FIFA coefficient. The seven highest-ranked teams―and Russia―are in Pot 1, and the rest of the nations have been placed in the other three pots in descending order.

Here's how those pots look:

The eight World Cup groups will consist of one team from every pot, with a few stipulations. There can be no more than two teams from the UEFA region per pot or one team from any of the other regions.

As shared by former England international Gary Lineker, there's plenty of potential for tricky groups:

One scenario could see world champions Germany end up in a group with Spain, the champions of 2010, and several underrated teams from Pots 3 and 4, including Senegal, Nigeria and Japan.

Denmark will also be a squad the top teams will hope to avoid―Christian Eriksen and his team-mates embarrassed Ireland in the play-offs and appear to be gaining steam as the tournament gets closer.

Remarkably enough, the team ranked lowest on the FIFA rankings when the seedings were determined is the very first name on the list. Russia was ranked 65th, worse than South Korea and Saudi Arabia, the two lowest-ranked teams in Pot 4.

The Russians have plenty of talent but have fallen well short of expectations in major tournaments the last few years―perhaps homefield advantage will finally help the side overcome their demons.