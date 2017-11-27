Stephen Curry Discusses New Video Game 'Chef Curry'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is no stranger to video games. The Golden State Warriors superstar has been featured in numerous basketball games (including gracing the cover of NBA 2K16), and his two young daughters, Riley and Ryan, keep him on his toes with smartphone games designed to help them learn and keep them entertained.

So it’s only natural that Curry would eventually collaborate with his wife, Ayesha, on a video game his girls could play. “We thought it’d be cool for our girls to have a game that their mom and dad was on, something that they could try out,” Curry told Bleacher Report.

Ayesha is making a living as a celebrity chef with her own show on the Food Network, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen. Last year, she published her first cookbook, and she recently debuted her first restaurant venture, International Smoke in San Francisco. Her husband was on hand for the opening.

“My wife’s obviously a great cook, and she’s shown her passion for cooking to the world,” Curry said. With Ayesha’s culinary passion on full display, the Currys thought it would be a fantastic idea to base their new video game in a restaurant environment. They collaborated with PM Studios to create “Chef Curry,” their take on the popular restaurant-management game genre.

“It was a very efficient process,” Steph Curry says of working with PM Studios on game design and voiceover work. Gamers can choose to play as Ayesha, directing major traffic in the back of the house, or Steph, who frantically works the restaurant floor, catering to picky customers.

“Bringing 'Chef Curry' to life has been an incredible experience,” Ayesha Curry said in a statement. “When we were conceptualizing the game, I wanted to make sure it reflected the challenges, intensity and gratification that goes along with managing a kitchen, whether at your home on Thanksgiving serving friends and family or in a high-paced restaurant serving customers.”

CEO of PM Studios Mike Yum added, “The most important part of integrating Steph and Ayesha into our world of gaming is authenticity, so we worked extensively with them to create an immersive world that’s true to their passions.”

“We thought it was a really cool opportunity to do something fun together,” Curry said. “We both have a lot going on in our respective spaces. We try to support each other through all of that.”

"Chef Curry" is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.