Bryant K. Coleman Thinks Ray Allen Wants to Kill Him; Allen Says He's 'Deranged'

The man reportedly involved in a potential "catfishing" incident with 10-time NBA All-Star Ray Allen thinks the retired guard wants to kill him.

On Monday, TMZ Sports noted it obtained court documents filed by Bryant K. Coleman alleging Allen is stalking him.

According to TMZ, a Florida judge granted Coleman's petition for a temporary restraining order. Coleman alleged Allen spied on him multiple times and also called him and said he hoped to "ensure that I went away and never opened my mouth again."

Allen, through his lawyer, called Coleman a "deranged individual" in response.

This comes after the Associated Press reported on Nov. 21 Allen filed an emergency motion in Florida, accusing Coleman of stalking him.

"Coleman pretended to be a number of attractive women interested in Ray Allen," the motion read. "Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them."

According to the AP, Allen said a deal he reached with Coleman to keep their communications private was violated. Instead, he alleged Coleman has posted about his family and personal items, causing Allen to ask the court to prevent the "cyber-stalking."

"As with everything else related to Briant or Bryant Coleman, his petition for a restraining order was filled with lies, falsehoods and fantasies," Allen's lawyer, David Markus, said, per TMZ. "He is a seriously deranged individual who Ray Allen has never met, never spoken with directly or threatened in any way. Coleman is the stalker here who is obsessed with Ray."

Markus went on to say Allen is "exploring all legal options" against Coleman.

This isn't the first time Markus has released a public statement on the incident. He previously called Coleman "troubled" when discussing the situation, per Tim Reynolds of the AP:

Allen played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat during his NBA career. He is the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers with 2,973 and won two titles, one with Boston and one with Miami.