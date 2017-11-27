Vietnam War Veteran Gifts Michael Bennett Unit Coin, 'Loves' What DL Stands for

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett helped lead his team to a 24-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and was honored in the aftermath by the support he received from a war veteran.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Bennett said a Vietnam veteran came up to him after the contest and gifted him with a unit coin. The two-time Pro Bowler called it an "honor" and recognized the importance of the gesture.

"He lost half his battalion," Bennett said, per Henderson. "He was telling me about the POWs and the people missing in action. He gave that to me, says he loves everything I stand for. That's just an honor to be able to get something like that. That's a big deal."

That a member of the military told Bennett he appreciated what he stood for is notable because the defensive lineman has stressed his decision to protest racial inequality and police brutality by sitting during the national anthem is in no means meant to disrespect the armed forces or flag.

Henderson noted Bennett and some of his teammates sat during Sunday's anthem but stood during the previous two games as a show of support for the military.

In addition to speaking out about social injustices, Bennett will wear cleats during Sunday's contest between the Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles honoring POW and MIA soldiers, per Henderson.

Bennett also started the Bennett Foundation along with brother and New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and the rest of their family as a way to help prevent childhood obesity, increase education and provide support in other areas.

With the victory over San Francisco, Bennett's Seahawks halted a stretch that saw them go 1-2 and slip in the NFC playoff picture. Seattle is now 7-4 and a game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and tied with the Atlanta Falcons—who it lost against head-to-head—for the final NFC wild card.