Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 14 EPL Predictions

Manchester City face Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as they look to continue their incredible run of form.

Pep Guardiola's side sit at the summit of the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over Manchester United. The Red Devils face a tricky contest on Tuesday, too, as they visit an in-form Watford side.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Swansea City, while Arsenal take on Huddersfield Town. There's also an intriguing contest at the bottom of the table, as David Moyes takes his West Ham United side to former club Everton, who are in wretched spell.

Here's the schedule for Week 14 of the Premier League, the latest viewing details and a closer look at a couple of the midweek games in English football's top flight.

Tuesday, November 28

7:45 p.m. - Brighton vs. Crystal Palace (2-1)

7:45 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

8 p.m. - Watford vs. Manchester United (1-1) *

8 p.m. - West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United (1-0)

Wednesday, November 29

7:45 p.m. - Bournemouth vs. Burnley (1-1)

7:45 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

7:45 p.m. - Chelsea vs Swansea City (3-0)

8 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Southampton (3-0)

8 p.m. - Everton vs. West Ham United (1-2) *

8 p.m. - Stoke City vs. Liverpool (1-2)

Matches available via NBC Sports (U.S.)

*Matches shown on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport website (U.K.)

Watford vs. Manchester United

United begin a testing run of fixtures on Tuesday, starting with a trip to Vicarage Road to take on an in-form Watford team.

Marco Silva's men have been excellent this season and have pulled themselves out of a recent slump to earn back-to-back wins. The manner in which they dismantled Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday was seriously impressive, and they'll be bristling with confidence on the cusp of this one.

The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani commented on the manner of their performance against the Magpies:

The game against United will obviously be much tougher, although the Red Devils have not been without flaws as of late.

In their last outing, they were far from their best against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Ashley Young's deflected shot the difference between the two teams on the day. Their away record has left much to be desired lately, too, with three defeats in their last four matches on the road.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted that results are all that matters for the Red Devils at this stage of the season:

With that in mind, it's tough to see Jose Mourinho's side heading down to Watford and making this an entertaining game.

Watford will try to dominate the ball and attack, and they will be confident of cutting United's defence open. But United have the firepower to fight back in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Manchester United

Everton vs. West Ham United

There'll be nervous tension in the air at Goodison Park on Wednesday, as Everton and West Ham face off in a match that feels crucial for both sides.

The Toffees have endured a torrid beginning to the Premier League season and reached a new nadir on Sunday when they were hammered 4-1 by Southampton. It leaves the team in 16th position and in real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

While there has been plenty of talk about the team not replacing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, the side is a shambles defensively, as noted by OptaJoe:

One of their former managers will be seeking to capitalise on that on Wednesday, as Moyes takes West Ham back to the club where he spent 11 years.

While the Scotsman has yet to pick up a win in his first two games in charge of the Hammers, there were positive signs from the players on Friday, when they recovered from a goal down to secure a battling draw against Leicester City.

As noted by Tony Scott of the Liverpool Echo, there are plenty of reasons for West Ham to feel confident heading to Merseyside, too:

Everton appear to be a lull, and with Leighton Baines and Michael Keane major injury doubts, there will be further reshuffling at the back for the Toffees.

West Ham have yet to find fluidity under Moyes, but there was a major upturn against the Foxes and a sense of progress being made. That'll be enough to see them to a huge three points here.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 West Ham