Report: Floyd Mayweather Considering 1 More Fight; Conor McGregor Not Discussed

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly considering taking on a 51st professional fight, although there have been no talks about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

According to TMZ, the man known as Money "has been telling people close to him that he's considering a 51st fight" and that "he's been training like a maniac in the gym."

There has been "no official movement," however, even though Mayweather remains in "fighting shape" after his win over McGregor in August.

Mayweather, who took his professional record to a perfect 50 wins from 50 fights with a victory over UFC lightweight champion McGregor, posted the following clip of himself working in the gym recently on Instagram:

The 40-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career, cementing his status as one of the finest fighters of all time.

At his peak, Mayweather was a defensive master, taking the best some of the strongest boxers of this generation had to offer. His wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao (despite being a dud) will live long in the memory.

So too will the meeting with McGregor, which saw the MMA star step into a boxing ring for his first professional fight against Mayweather. The Irishman acquitted himself well although was eventually beaten in the 10th round.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The FightNights.com Twitter account suggested there may be reason for a potential rematch, as McGregor started the fight well:

Additionally, the UFC sensation said earlier this month that he would get the better of Mayweather if they were to throw down for a second time, telling Sky News, "If I got another go, I would beat him."

Still, there would surely be massive doubts as to whether there'd be an appetite for another showdown between the pair.

There were more than 5,000 empty seats at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the first fight. According to Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com, 4.4 million people bought the pay-per-view, falling just short of the record of 4.6 million set when Mayweather took on Pacquiao.

Many were surprised to see Mayweather return for a 50th fight, and after beating Rocky Marciano's record, the McGregor bout appeared to be a sensible time for him to hang up the gloves for good. Nevertheless, if one of the most encapsulating sportsmen of the modern era were to return, you can guarantee interest would be generated.