Premier League Fixtures: Week 14 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Manchester City's Premier League title charge will continue on Wednesday, when they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium as part of a midweek round of fixtures.

Manchester United have the chance to put a little pressure on the Sky Blues, as they play on Tuesday, but they are facing a tricky match away to Watford.

Arsenal and Chelsea respectively host Huddersfield Town and Swansea City on Wednesday, while Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leicester City on Tuesday.

Newcastle United will look to arrest a four-match losing streak at West Bromwich Albion, and Everton welcome West Ham United, led by former Toffees boss David Moyes, to Goodison Park.

Read on for a closer look at the games, but first here is the schedule, including score predictions.

Tuesday, November 28

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: 1-1

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: 1-2

Watford vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: 0-2

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: 0-0

Wednesday, November 29

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m.ET: 3-0

Bournemouth vs. Burnley , 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: 2-2

Chelsea vs. Swansea City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: 3-1

Everton vs. West Ham United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: 1-1

Manchester City vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: 3-1

Stoke City vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: 1-2

Manchester City vs. Southampton

City came through perhaps their most difficult match of the season on Sunday, when they battled back to beat Huddersfield 2-1.

The Terriers weren't the first side to sit deep against the Sky Blues this year, but they were organised and committed and made it difficult for City to play through them in the way they have carved open so many teams this season.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney believes other sides could have success against City if they replicate Huddersfield's game plan:

On the other hand, former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft believes City's victory despite their struggles only enhances their title credentials:

Southampton picked up their first win in three games as they thrashed Everton 4-1 on Sunday, and they will no doubt have paid close attention to Huddersfield's approach against the Premier League leaders.

The victory over the Toffees will undoubtedly give Saints a timely confidence boost, but it's difficult to imagine them getting anything out of the game, particularly at the Etihad.

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester go into their match with Spurs having lost just one of their past eight games in all competitions, which came at the hands of Manchester City. After a difficult start to the season, they have proved they are a tough side to beat.

They only have three Premier League wins, though, and they failed to see out Friday's clash with West Ham after taking the lead. BBC Sport's John Bennett was not impressed:

The Foxes take on a Spurs side that will be desperate to win after a recent stumble in the Premier League, with two defeats and a draw coming in their past four outings.

Tottenham have slipped behind Arsenal as a result of their struggles, per Football.London's Charles Watts:

Spurs will be eager to put that right as quickly as possible, so unless manager Claude Puel can spark a decisive response from his players, Leicester might not cause their visitors too many problems.

The hosts will also have the irrepressible Harry Kane to deal with. He scored in Spurs' 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday, with Sky Sports Statto highlighting he joined some elite company in the process:

If the striker operates at the level he's capable of, he could fire his side to a victory on Tuesday and ahead of Arsenal once again, if only for a day.