EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13November 28, 2017
The Premier League's action is in full flow; 10 games took place this past weekend, and we've got 20 more coming before the week is out!
This edition of the EPL100 takes into account the November 24-26 games, from David Moyes' first home game as manager of West Ham United against Leicester City on Friday, through Liverpool's draw with Chelsea to Manchester City's struggle against Huddersfield Town.
We have updated our lists to take into account all of the performances, both good and bad. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.
To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.
Goalkeepers
There's no movement among the top five goalkeepers this week, though the margins between some of them have shortened. Thibaut Courtois and Jonas Lossl were kept busy and impressed against top-tier attacking sides.
The biggest mover is Heurelho Gomes, who kept a second straight clean sheet as Watford beat Newcastle United 3-0. During the summer it was felt as though he might be replaceable, and Orestis Karnezis joined on loan in the final throes of the transfer window, but the Brazilian has upped his game in response.
Biggest rise: Heurelho Gomes (+3)
Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|David De Gea (Stay)
|Manchester United
|2
|Ederson Moraes (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|Nick Pope (Stay)
|Burnley
|4
|Thibaut Courtois (Stay)
|Chelsea
|5
|Jonas Lossl (Stay)
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|Heurelho Gomes (+3)
|Watford
|7
|Kasper Schmeichel (Stay)
|Leicester City
|8
|Hugo Lloris (-2)
|Tottenham
|9
|Asmir Begovic (+1)
|AFC Bournemouth
|10
|Lukasz Fabianski (New!)
|Swansea City
Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs
We do have some movement in the top five of the right-back section, with Joe Gomez and Matthew Lowton swapping places following their contrasting fortunes over the weekend.
Cedric Soares moves up to sixth following a strong showing against Everton—and it was about time that his form perked up—while Kieran Trippier drops after an ineffectual showing against West Bromwich Albion.
Biggest rise: Cedric Soares, Joe Gomez (+2)
Biggest fall: Matthew Lowton (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Kyle Walker (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Antonio Valencia (Stay)
|Manchester United
|3
|Joe Gomez (+2)
|Liverpool
|4
|Kiko Femenia (Stay)
|Watford
|5
|Matthew Lowton (-2)
|Burnley
|6
|Cedric Soares (+2)
|Southampton
|7
|Kieran Trippier (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|Mame Diouf (-1)
|Stoke City
|9
|Hector Bellerin (+1)
|Arsenal
|10
|Danny Simpson (-1)
|Leicester City
Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs
It was an eventful weekend for left-backs; many of them were involved in their respective games' pivotal moments, or stood out for reasons both good and bad.
Fabian Delph holds onto second but should be wary of Ashley Young soaring from beneath; where the former's positional shortcomings were exposed by Huddersfield Town, the latter handled Anthony Knockaert extremely well and scored Manchester United's winner—well, kind of. His shot was deflected into the net.
Alberto Moreno, Ryan Bertrand and Charlie Daniels all impressed too.
Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+3)
Biggest fall: Marcos Alonso (-3)
Centre-Backs
The centre-back crown switches heads almost every single week, and we have another new king in week 13.
Chelsea may not have kept a clean sheet at Anfield on Saturday, but don't let that distract from another marvellous Cesar Azpilicueta performance. He single-handedly shut down several dangerous attacks, excelling in the tackle in high-pressure circumstances.
Andreas Christensen and Shkodran Mustafi both exceeded the 50 percent mark on games played this week, and the former enters the rankings very high up. Why? Because he's been excellent every time he's played; it's a shame Antonio Conte took this long to give him a consistent chance.
Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)
Biggest fall: Kurt Zouma (-4)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Cesar Azpilicueta (+2)
|Chelsea
|2
|John Stones (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|James Tarkowski (-2)
|Burnley
|4
|Eric Bailly (Stay)
|Manchester United
|5
|Ben Mee (Stay)
|Burnley
|6
|Nacho Monreal (+3)
|Arsenal
|7
|Jan Vertonghen (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|Phil Jones (-1)
|Manchester United
|9
|Andreas Christensen (New!)
|Chelsea
|10
|Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)
|Newcastle United
|11
|Davinson Sanchez (-3)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|Christopher Schindler (+3)
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|Nicolas Otamendi (-2)
|Manchester City
|14
|Christian Kabasele (+2)
|Watford
|15
|Lewis Dunk (-3)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|Toby Alderweireld (-2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|Shkodran Mustafi (New!)
|Arsenal
|18
|Laurent Koscielny (+1)
|Arsenal
|19
|Kurt Zouma (-4)
|Stoke City
|20
|Shane Duffy (-2)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders
Fresh faces appear en masse in this section, as Philippe Coutinho, Vicente Iborra and Harry Winks have finally played enough games to either enter or re-enter the rankings. Mario Lemina was on the verge of dropping due to the same issue, but he returned from an ankle injury just in time.
Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Cleverley both impressed at St. James' Park and move up, while the influx of new names pushes a few absentees or poor performers down quite far—Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aaron Mooy and Mikel Merino, for example.
Biggest rise: Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)
Biggest fall: Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|David Silva (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Fernandinho (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|N'Golo Kante (Stay)
|Chelsea
|4
|Nemanja Matic (Stay)
|Manchester United
|5
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)
|Watford
|6
|Mario Lemina (Stay)
|Southampton
|7
|Jack Cork (-2)
|Burnley
|8
|Steven Defour (-1)
|Burnley
|9
|Aaron Ramsey (+1)
|Arsenal
|10
|Philippe Coutinho (New!)
|Liverpool
|11
|Cesc Fabregas (Stay)
|Chelsea
|12
|Vicente Iborra (New!)
|Leicester City
|13
|Harry Winks (New!)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|Tom Cleverley (+2)
|Watford
|15
|Eric Dier (Stay)
|Tottenham
|16
|Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7)
|Chelsea
|17
|Aaron Mooy (-4)
|Huddersfield Town
|18
|Mikel Merino (-5)
|Newcastle United
|19
|Davy Propper (-4)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|Steven Davis (New!)
|Southampton
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers
Plenty to point out here:
- Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are amazing
- So too are Leroy Sane and Eden Hazard
- Richarlison continues to impress, and he leapfrogs Christian Eriksen, who hasn't looked great of late
- Riyad Mahrez's wasteful performance on Friday sees him drop three
- If Stoke City stay up this season, it'll be because of Xherdan Shaqiri's genius
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first Premier League goal has arrived; it's been a long time coming
Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)
Biggest fall: Riyad Mahrez (-3)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Mohamed Salah (Stay)
|Liverpool
|3
|Raheem Sterling (Stay)
|Manchester City
|4
|Leroy Sane (Stay)
|Manchester City
|5
|Eden Hazard (+1)
|Chelsea
|6
|Sadio Mane (-1)
|Liverpool
|7
|Richarlison (+1)
|Watford
|8
|Christian Eriksen (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|Alexis Sanchez (Stay)
|Arsenal
|10
|Marcus Rashford (Stay)
|Manchester United
|11
|Pascal Gross (+2)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|Anthony Martial (Stay)
|Manchester United
|13
|Anthony Knockaert (+1)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|Riyad Mahrez (-3)
|Leicester City
|15
|Mesut Ozil (Stay)
|Arsenal
|16
|Xherdan Shaqiri (+2)
|Stoke City
|17
|JB Gudmundsson (Stay)
|Burnley
|18
|Robbie Brady (-2)
|Burnley
|19
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (New!)
|Crystal Palace
|20
|Dele Alli (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
Strikers
Of the top 10 strikers, only one—Gabriel Jesus—holds his position this week. Everyone else shifts up or down, while Glenn Murray and Wilfried Zaha replace Laurent Depoitre and Tammy Abraham in the lower reaches.
There remains little to pick between the top five, with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero scoring this week and Gabriel Jesus helping force Manchester City's winner. You can make a case for any ordering of them.
Wilfried Zaha has now played seven games and is eligible. He's been fantastic for Crystal Palace this season.
Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)
Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Harry Kane (+2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|Gabriel Jesus (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|Alvaro Morata (-2)
|Chelsea
|4
|Sergio Aguero (+1)
|Manchester City
|5
|Romelu Lukaku (-1)
|Manchester United
|6
|Jamie Vardy (+2)
|Leicester City
|7
|Alexandre Lacazette (-2)
|Arsenal
|8
|Roberto Firmino (+1)
|Liverpool
|9
|Glenn Murray (New!)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|Wilfried Zaha (New!)
|Crystal Palace
All statistics via WhoScored.com