    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterNovember 28, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on November 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    The Premier League's action is in full flow; 10 games took place this past weekend, and we've got 20 more coming before the week is out!

    This edition of the EPL100 takes into account the November 24-26 games, from David Moyes' first home game as manager of West Ham United against Leicester City on Friday, through Liverpool's draw with Chelsea to Manchester City's struggle against Huddersfield Town.

    We have updated our lists to take into account all of the performances, both good and bad. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Heurelho Gomes of Watford celebrates his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on November 25, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by
    Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

    There's no movement among the top five goalkeepers this week, though the margins between some of them have shortened. Thibaut Courtois and Jonas Lossl were kept busy and impressed against top-tier attacking sides.

    The biggest mover is Heurelho Gomes, who kept a second straight clean sheet as Watford beat Newcastle United 3-0. During the summer it was felt as though he might be replaceable, and Orestis Karnezis joined on loan in the final throes of the transfer window, but the Brazilian has upped his game in response.

               

    Biggest rise: Heurelho Gomes (+3)

    Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-2)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    4Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    5Jonas Lossl (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    6Heurelho Gomes (+3)
    		Watford
    7Kasper Schmeichel (Stay)Leicester City
    8Hugo Lloris (-2)Tottenham
    9Asmir Begovic (+1)AFC Bournemouth
    10Lukasz Fabianski (New!)Swansea City

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Liverpool team mates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on November 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    We do have some movement in the top five of the right-back section, with Joe Gomez and Matthew Lowton swapping places following their contrasting fortunes over the weekend.

    Cedric Soares moves up to sixth following a strong showing against Evertonand it was about time that his form perked upwhile Kieran Trippier drops after an ineffectual showing against West Bromwich Albion.

                     

    Biggest rise: Cedric Soares, Joe Gomez (+2)

    Biggest fall: Matthew Lowton (-2)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Joe Gomez (+2)Liverpool
    4Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford
    5Matthew Lowton (-2)Burnley
    6Cedric Soares (+2)Southampton
    7Kieran Trippier (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Mame Diouf (-1)Stoke City
    9Hector Bellerin (+1)
    		Arsenal
    10Danny Simpson (-1)Leicester City

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Ashley Young of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on November 25, 2017 in Manchester, England
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    It was an eventful weekend for left-backs; many of them were involved in their respective games' pivotal moments, or stood out for reasons both good and bad.

    Fabian Delph holds onto second but should be wary of Ashley Young soaring from beneath; where the former's positional shortcomings were exposed by Huddersfield Town, the latter handled Anthony Knockaert extremely well and scored Manchester United's winnerwell, kind of. His shot was deflected into the net.

    Alberto Moreno, Ryan Bertrand and Charlie Daniels all impressed too.

                  

    Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+3)

    Biggest fall: Marcos Alonso (-3)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    2Fabian Delph (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    3Ashley Young (+3)Manchester United
    4Ben Davies (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    5Stephen Ward (-1)Burnley
    6Alberto Moreno (Stay)Liverpool
    7Ryan Bertrand (+1)Southampton
    8Marcos Alonso (-3)Chelsea
    9Charlie Daniels (New!)AFC Bournemouth
    10Christian Fuchs (-1)
    		Leicester City

    Centre-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    The centre-back crown switches heads almost every single week, and we have another new king in week 13.

    Chelsea may not have kept a clean sheet at Anfield on Saturday, but don't let that distract from another marvellous Cesar Azpilicueta performance. He single-handedly shut down several dangerous attacks, excelling in the tackle in high-pressure circumstances.

    Andreas Christensen and Shkodran Mustafi both exceeded the 50 percent mark on games played this week, and the former enters the rankings very high up. Why? Because he's been excellent every time he's played; it's a shame Antonio Conte took this long to give him a consistent chance.

                

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Kurt Zouma (-4)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Cesar Azpilicueta (+2)Chelsea
    2John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    3James Tarkowski (-2)Burnley
    4Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    5Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    6Nacho Monreal (+3)Arsenal
    7Jan Vertonghen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Phil Jones (-1) Manchester United
    9Andreas Christensen (New!)Chelsea
    10Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)Newcastle United
    11Davinson Sanchez (-3)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Christopher Schindler (+3)Huddersfield Town
    13Nicolas Otamendi (-2)Manchester City
    14Christian Kabasele (+2)Watford
    15Lewis Dunk (-3)Brighton & Hove Albion
    16Toby Alderweireld (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    17Shkodran Mustafi (New!)Arsenal
    18Laurent Koscielny (+1)Arsenal
    19Kurt Zouma (-4)Stoke City
    20Shane Duffy (-2)Brighton & Hove Albion

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mikael Merino of Newcastle United is challenged by Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on November 25, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne
    Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

    Fresh faces appear en masse in this section, as Philippe Coutinho, Vicente Iborra and Harry Winks have finally played enough games to either enter or re-enter the rankings. Mario Lemina was on the verge of dropping due to the same issue, but he returned from an ankle injury just in time. 

    Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Cleverley both impressed at St. James' Park and move up, while the influx of new names pushes a few absentees or poor performers down quite farTiemoue Bakayoko, Aaron Mooy and Mikel Merino, for example.

                 

    Biggest rise: Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)

    Biggest fall: Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    4Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    5Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)Watford
    6Mario Lemina (Stay)Southampton
    7Jack Cork (-2)Burnley
    8Steven Defour (-1)Burnley
    9Aaron Ramsey (+1)
    		Arsenal
    10Philippe Coutinho (New!)Liverpool
    11Cesc Fabregas (Stay)Chelsea
    12Vicente Iborra (New!)Leicester City
    13Harry Winks (New!)Tottenham Hotspur
    14Tom Cleverley (+2)Watford
    15Eric Dier (Stay)Tottenham
    16Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7)Chelsea
    17Aaron Mooy (-4)Huddersfield Town
    18Mikel Merino (-5)Newcastle United
    19Davy Propper (-4)
    		Brighton & Hove Albion
    20Steven Davis (New!)Southampton

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R) runs away from Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 25, 2017. /
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Plenty to point out here:

    • Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are amazing
    • So too are Leroy Sane and Eden Hazard
    • Richarlison continues to impress, and he leapfrogs Christian Eriksen, who hasn't looked great of late
    • Riyad Mahrez's wasteful performance on Friday sees him drop three
    • If Stoke City stay up this season, it'll be because of Xherdan Shaqiri's genius
    • Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first Premier League goal has arrived; it's been a long time coming

                    

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Riyad Mahrez (-3)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    3Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    4Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    5Eden Hazard (+1)Chelsea
    6Sadio Mane (-1)Liverpool
    7Richarlison (+1)Watford
    8Christian Eriksen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Alexis Sanchez (Stay)Arsenal
    10Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    11Pascal Gross (+2)Brighton & Hove Albion
    12Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    13Anthony Knockaert (+1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    14Riyad Mahrez (-3)Leicester City
    15Mesut Ozil (Stay)Arsenal
    16Xherdan Shaqiri (+2)Stoke City
    17JB Gudmundsson (Stay)Burnley
    18Robbie Brady (-2)Burnley
    19Ruben Loftus-Cheek (New!)Crystal Palace
    20Dele Alli (-1)Tottenham Hotspur

    Strikers

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City arrives the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Ima
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Of the top 10 strikers, only oneGabriel Jesusholds his position this week. Everyone else shifts up or down, while Glenn Murray and Wilfried Zaha replace Laurent Depoitre and Tammy Abraham in the lower reaches.

    There remains little to pick between the top five, with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero scoring this week and Gabriel Jesus helping force Manchester City's winner. You can make a case for any ordering of them.

    Wilfried Zaha has now played seven games and is eligible. He's been fantastic for Crystal Palace this season.

                       

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Harry Kane (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Gabriel Jesus (Stay)Manchester City
    3Alvaro Morata (-2)Chelsea
    4Sergio Aguero (+1)Manchester City
    5Romelu Lukaku (-1)Manchester United
    6Jamie Vardy (+2)Leicester City
    7Alexandre Lacazette (-2)Arsenal
    8Roberto Firmino (+1)Liverpool
    9Glenn Murray (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    10Wilfried Zaha (New!)Crystal Palace

                                               

    Follow @stighefootball

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Appoint the Man Who Signed Neymar

      Pete Jenson for MailOnline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pochettino Says Spurs Desperately Miss Lamela

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Best/Worst Moves Barca Can Make in Transfer Window

      Karl Matchett
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Europe's Most Offside Players

      Jaime Rincón y Luis Alberto Díaz
      via MARCA in English