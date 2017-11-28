EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Premier League's action is in full flow; 10 games took place this past weekend, and we've got 20 more coming before the week is out!

This edition of the EPL100 takes into account the November 24-26 games, from David Moyes' first home game as manager of West Ham United against Leicester City on Friday, through Liverpool's draw with Chelsea to Manchester City's struggle against Huddersfield Town.

We have updated our lists to take into account all of the performances, both good and bad. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

There's no movement among the top five goalkeepers this week, though the margins between some of them have shortened. Thibaut Courtois and Jonas Lossl were kept busy and impressed against top-tier attacking sides.

The biggest mover is Heurelho Gomes, who kept a second straight clean sheet as Watford beat Newcastle United 3-0. During the summer it was felt as though he might be replaceable, and Orestis Karnezis joined on loan in the final throes of the transfer window, but the Brazilian has upped his game in response.

Biggest rise: Heurelho Gomes (+3)

Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-2)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Ederson Moraes (Stay) Manchester City 3 Nick Pope (Stay) Burnley 4 Thibaut Courtois (Stay) C helsea 5 Jonas Lossl (Stay) Huddersfield Town 6 Heurelho Gomes (+3)

Watford 7 Kasper Schmeichel (Stay) Leicester City 8 Hugo Lloris (-2) Tottenham

9 Asmir Begovic (+1) AFC Bournemouth 10 Lukasz Fabianski (New!) Swansea City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

We do have some movement in the top five of the right-back section, with Joe Gomez and Matthew Lowton swapping places following their contrasting fortunes over the weekend.

Cedric Soares moves up to sixth following a strong showing against Everton—and it was about time that his form perked up—while Kieran Trippier drops after an ineffectual showing against West Bromwich Albion.

Biggest rise: Cedric Soares, Joe Gomez (+2)

Biggest fall: Matthew Lowton (-2)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (Stay) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 3 Joe Gomez (+2) L iverpool 4 Kiko Femenia (Stay) Watford 5 Matthew Lowton (-2) Burnley 6 Cedric Soares (+2) Southampton 7 Kieran Trippier (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 8 Mame Diouf (-1 ) Stoke City 9 Hector Bellerin (+1)

Arsenal 10 Danny Simpson (-1) Leicester City

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It was an eventful weekend for left-backs; many of them were involved in their respective games' pivotal moments, or stood out for reasons both good and bad.

Fabian Delph holds onto second but should be wary of Ashley Young soaring from beneath; where the former's positional shortcomings were exposed by Huddersfield Town, the latter handled Anthony Knockaert extremely well and scored Manchester United's winner—well, kind of. His shot was deflected into the net.

Alberto Moreno, Ryan Bertrand and Charlie Daniels all impressed too.

Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+3)

Biggest fall: Marcos Alonso (-3)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Sead Kolasinac (Stay) Arsenal 2 Fabian Delph (Stay)

Manchester City 3 Ashley Young (+3) Manchester United 4 Ben Davies (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 5 Stephen Ward (-1) Burnley 6 Alberto Moreno (Stay) Liverpool 7 Ryan Bertrand (+1) Southampton 8 Marcos Alonso (-3) Chelsea

9 Charlie Daniels (New!) AFC Bournemouth 10 Christian Fuchs (-1)

Leicester City

Centre-Backs

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The centre-back crown switches heads almost every single week, and we have another new king in week 13.

Chelsea may not have kept a clean sheet at Anfield on Saturday, but don't let that distract from another marvellous Cesar Azpilicueta performance. He single-handedly shut down several dangerous attacks, excelling in the tackle in high-pressure circumstances.

Andreas Christensen and Shkodran Mustafi both exceeded the 50 percent mark on games played this week, and the former enters the rankings very high up. Why? Because he's been excellent every time he's played; it's a shame Antonio Conte took this long to give him a consistent chance.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

Biggest fall: Kurt Zouma (-4)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 Cesar Azpilicueta (+2) C helsea 2 John Stones (Stay) Manchester City 3 James Tarkowski (-2) Burnley 4 Eric Bailly (Stay) Manchester United 5 Ben Mee (Stay) Burnley 6 Nacho Monreal (+3) Arsenal 7 Jan Vertonghen (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 8 Phil Jones (-1) Manchester United 9 Andreas Christensen (New!) Chelsea 10 Jamaal Lascelles (Stay) Newcastle United 11 Davinson Sanchez (-3) T ottenham Hotspur 12 Christopher Schindler (+3) Huddersfield Town 13 Nicolas Otamendi (-2) Manchester City 14 Christian Kabasele (+2) Watford 15 Lewis Dunk (-3) Brighton & Hove Albion 16 Toby Alderweireld (-2) T ottenham Hotspur 17 Shkodran Mustafi (New!) Arsenal 18 Laurent Koscielny (+1) Arsenal 19 Kurt Zouma (-4) Stoke City 20 Shane Duffy (-2) Brighton & Hove Albion

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fresh faces appear en masse in this section, as Philippe Coutinho, Vicente Iborra and Harry Winks have finally played enough games to either enter or re-enter the rankings. Mario Lemina was on the verge of dropping due to the same issue, but he returned from an ankle injury just in time.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Cleverley both impressed at St. James' Park and move up, while the influx of new names pushes a few absentees or poor performers down quite far—Tiemoue Bakayoko, Aaron Mooy and Mikel Merino, for example.

Biggest rise: Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)

Biggest fall: Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 Fernandinho (Stay) Manchester City 3 N'Golo Kante (Stay) Chelsea 4 Nemanja Matic (Stay ) Manchester United 5 Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3) Watford 6 Mario Lemina (Stay) Southampton 7 Jack Cork (-2) Burnley 8 Steven Defour (-1) Burnley 9 Aaron Ramsey (+1)

Arsenal 10 Philippe Coutinho (New!) Liverpool 11 Cesc Fabregas (Stay) Chelsea 12 Vicente Iborra (New!) Leicester City 13 Harry Winks (New!) Tottenham Hotspur 14 Tom Cleverley (+2) Watford 15 Eric Dier (Stay) Tottenham 16 Tiemoue Bakayoko (-7) Chelsea 17 Aaron Mooy (-4) Huddersfield Town 18 Mikel Merino (-5) Newcastle United 19 Davy Propper (-4)

Brighton & Hove Albion

20 Steven Davis (New!) Southampton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Plenty to point out here:

Kevin De Bruyne , Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are amazing

, Mohamed and Sterling are amazing So too are Leroy Sane and Eden Hazard

Richarlison continues to impress, and he leapfrogs Christian Eriksen , who hasn't looked great of late

continues to impress, and he leapfrogs Christian , who hasn't looked great of late Riyad Mahrez 's wasteful performance on Friday sees him drop three

's wasteful performance on Friday sees him drop three If Stoke City stay up this season, it'll be because of Xherdan Shaqiri 's genius

's genius Ruben Loftus -Cheek's first Premier League goal has arrived; it's been a long time coming

Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

Biggest fall: Riyad Mahrez (-3)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)

Manchester City 2 Mohamed Salah (Stay) Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling (Stay) Manchester City 4 Leroy Sane (Stay) Manchester City 5 Eden Hazard (+1) Chelsea 6 Sadio Mane (-1) Liverpool 7 Richarlison (+1) Watford 8 Christian Eriksen (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 9 Alexis Sanchez (Stay) Arsenal 10 Marcus Rashford (Stay) Manchester United 11 Pascal Gross (+2) Brighton & Hove Albion 12 Anthony Martial (Stay) Manchester United 13 Anthony Knockaert (+1) Brighton & Hove Albion 14 Riyad Mahrez (-3) Leicester City 15 Mesut Ozil (Stay) Arsenal 16 Xherdan Shaqiri (+2) Stoke City

17 JB Gudmundsson (Stay) Burnley 18 Robbie Brady (-2) Burnley 19 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (New!) Crystal Palace 20 Dele Alli (-1) Tottenham Hotspur

Strikers

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Of the top 10 strikers, only one—Gabriel Jesus—holds his position this week. Everyone else shifts up or down, while Glenn Murray and Wilfried Zaha replace Laurent Depoitre and Tammy Abraham in the lower reaches.

There remains little to pick between the top five, with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero scoring this week and Gabriel Jesus helping force Manchester City's winner. You can make a case for any ordering of them.

Wilfried Zaha has now played seven games and is eligible. He's been fantastic for Crystal Palace this season.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Harry Kane (+2) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gabriel Jesus (Stay) M anchester City 3 Alvaro Morata (-2) Chelsea 4 Sergio Aguero (+1) Manchester City 5 Romelu Lukaku (-1) M anchester United 6 Jamie Vardy (+2) Leicester City 7 Alexandre Lacazette (-2) Arsenal 8 Roberto Firmino (+1) Liverpool 9 Glenn Murray (New!) Brighton & Hove Albion 10 Wilfried Zaha (New!) Crystal Palace

Follow @stighefootball

Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

All statistics via WhoScored.com