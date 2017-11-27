    Lionel Messi Clause Will Prevent Another Sale Like Neymar's, Say Barcelona

    Barcelona director Guillermo Amor hopes Lionel Messi's €700 million (£626 million) release clause in his contract will be enough to ensure no club signs the forward in the future, as was the case with Neymar in the summer. 

    Paris Saint-Germain swooped to secure the Brazilian for €222 million (£199 million) ahead of the current campaign in a major blow for the Blaugrana, and it appears the club are taking no chances with Messi.

    "We were never nervous," said Amor about Messi's new deal, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal. "Lionel was always very happy at Barca and we want him to retire here, as he wishes. We are talking about the clause and with Neymar's experience we must protect ourselves."

    Messi's contract at the club was due to expire in the summer of 2018, and therefore there were major sighs of relief when the extension until 2021 was announced on Saturday.

    And while he's the finest player in world football in the eyes of so many, it'd be a surprise if any side was able to meet his new trigger sum. 

    Messi has enjoyed an incredible spell with Barcelona since making his debut in 2014, and he'll be hopeful more success is to come after penning this deal.

    Although a season of transition was anticipated by many associated with the Catalan giants following the sale of Neymar, a Messi-inspired Barcelona side have raced to the top of La Liga. They have a four-point lead over Valencia and are eight points clear of Atletico Madrid and current champions Real Madrid.

    The importance of Messi was evident on Sunday in Barca's 1-1 draw against Valencia, as his majestic pass set up Jordi Alba for the equalising goal.

    As noted by Rafael Hernandez, while Messi has been revered for his incredible goalscoring record, the forward is a creator of goals too:

    Messi also said he would be willing to stay longer than the four more years he's signed on for. 

    "I'm happy to continue with the club, which is my home," he said after signing the extension, per BBC Sport. "My dream was to finish my career at Barca and we are moving down that path."

    Transfer fees in football have continued to inflate at an incredible rate and few would've expected Neymar to move for such an extortionate amount in the summer. Even so, Messi's release clause is surely unreachable for even the game's richest clubs.

