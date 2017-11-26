Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Beat Brett Hundley, Packers on Game-Ending FG

Don Wright/Associated Press

It's not too often a kicker that wins a game with a last-second field goal plays the role of supporting actor, but that is exactly what Chris Boswell did Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-28 victory at Heinz Field over the Green Bay Packers.

Boswell's 53-yard field goal won the contest but only after Antonio Brown made one of the best catches all season by dragging his right foot and tapping his left toe on the sideline for a 23-yard reception to help set it up. Brown also had a 14-yard reception on the drive and finished with 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

The sequence extended the Steelers' winning streak to six and pulled them even with the New England Patriots atop the AFC at 9-2 with an impending Dec. 17 showdown looming. Green Bay fell to 5-6 and 1-5 in its last six as its struggles without the injured Aaron Rodgers continued.

Ben Roethlisberger knew exactly where to turn with the game hanging in the balance even before the final drive.

He found Brown on a perfectly placed fade for a touchdown facing a 21-14 deficit in the third quarter and connected with him again in the fourth for a 33-yard score to put the Steelers ahead for the first time since their opening-drive touchdown. They seized a 6-0 lead with Roethlisberger's shovel pass to Xavier Grimble.

Big Ben completed 33 of his 45 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns, with the other going to Martavis Bryant in the second quarter with Pittsburgh trailing by eight.

Despite the loss, it is a testament to Green Bay's perseverance it took incredible performances by Roethlisberger, Brown and Le'Veon Bell—who ran for 95 yards and added 88 receiving yards—just to squeak past the visitors without Rodgers.

It also took a kick far outside the norm, as ESPN Stats & Info highlighted:

Brett Hundley entered the contest with a mere two touchdown passes and seven interceptions and was facing the NFL's second-best scoring defense but apparently missed the memo he was supposed to wilt under pressure.

He directed a 12-play, 77-yard drive in the final minutes to tie the game, converting a 4th-and-6 inside the red zone with a pass to Davante Adams before Jamaal Williams capped the march with a touchdown run. He also hit Randall Cobb for a 39-yard score, Williams for a 54-yard touchdown and Adams for a 55-yard touchdown to keep Green Bay ahead for extended stretches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reflected on Hundley's performance in a hostile environment:

While Williams did the heavy lifting on the screen pass, there were still a number of receivers running free against Pittsburgh's secondary throughout much of the evening. Hundley appeared comfortable in the pocket while dueling Roethlisberger and even set up the long strike to Adams with a number of short passes underneath.

He finished 17-of-26 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, turning in the best performance of his young career on a national stage.

Even with Hundley playing at such a high level, Green Bay ultimately couldn't match the trio of Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell. The only thing that stopped Pittsburgh was turnovers, as Damarious Randall intercepted Roethlisberger in the first half, while Blake Martinez notched an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Packers will look to build on Sunday's performance in a winnable contest against the 4-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next game, while the Steelers will turn their attention toward a rivalry showdown on the road with the Cincinnati Bengals as they attempt to keep pace with New England.