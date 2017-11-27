NFL Week 13 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Harry How/Getty Images

Now is as good a time as any to strike on early-week lines as the NFL heads into Week 13.

The week prior was mostly business as usual, perhaps with the exception of the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers struggling to get past the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

But for the most part, the slate should have produced plenty of bankroll padding if would-be bettors built upon the knowledge gained over the course of a few months. Those who take the lessons learned and exploit lines on Monday and Tuesday before they get adjusted can make even more headway.

Here's a look at the opening lines for NFL Week 13 and picks for each game.

NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds

Washington at Dallas (-2.5) | O/U 44

Denver at Miami (E) | O/U 38

Detroit at Baltimore (-3) | O/U

Houston at Tennessee (-7) | O/U

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (-8.5) | O/U 40.5

Kansas City (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 43.5

Minnesota at Atlanta (-2.5) | O/U 47

New England (-8.5) at Buffalo | O/U

San Francisco at Chicago (-4.5) | O/U 39

Tampa Bay at Green Bay (E) | O/U

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers (-13) | O/U 42.5

Carolina at New Orleans (-4) | O/U 48

L.A. Rams (-6) at Arizona | O/U 45.5

N.Y. Giants at Oakland (-8.5) | O/U 41.5

Philadelphia (-5.5) at Seattle | O/U 48

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (n/a) | O/U

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (-8.5)

Don't shy away from the Jaguars because they wound up dropping a game in Week 12.

Yes, the Jaguars lost to a 5-6 Cardinals team, but they're still a seven-win squad who went on the road against an unfamiliar opponent in a cross-conference game and lost on the toes of a 57-yard kick by Arizona.

There are certainly worse ways to lose.

We knew the Jaguars offense would have down games against good defenses. Even then, the defense was doing things like this:

These three-win Indianapolis Colts don't exactly have a great defense, nor do they show up against quality competition. The Colts have three wins on the year, yet one came against Houston, the other two three-point escapes against miserable teams like San Francisco and Cleveland.

Did anyone mention these two have played before already? Flash back to Week 7, where the Jaguars went on the road and picked apart the Colts en route to a 27-0 win while rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on a 5.1 per-carry average and posting 10 sacks of Jacoby Brissett.

The Jaguars aren't going to hit the double-digit sack mark again, but the Colts are missing a transcendent talent under center and a competent defense, making this one of the week's easiest picks.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Colts 10

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers (-13)

Quietly, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to play like one of the best teams in football right now.

While true the Chargers have only won two in a row and are 2-2 over their last four, the losses came in close road affairs against New England and Jacksonville. The wins were 54-24 and 28-6 blowouts, the latter a road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

There, Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns, while his defense picked off Dak Prescott twice and kept the Dallas rushing attack in check. It's the Rivers-led offense that has defenses scrambling, as his three scores in Dallas all went to different players.

Though perhaps a bit biased, LaDainian Tomlinson put it best when it comes to the Chargers and winning the AFC West, per NFL Media:

And these Cleveland Browns are just trying to win a game.

Now 0-11, the Browns just went to Cincinnati and took a 30-16 whipping. DeShone Kizer didn't turn the ball over and the running game played well against a weak run defense, but that's about where the positives stop.

Isaiah Crowell looked good while running for 95 yards on a 5.9 per-carry average. But Rivers and the Chargers simply need to pull away early the same way Cincinnati did and completely eliminate the running game as an option outright. Once that happens, this one should get out of hand at home as one of the NFL's hottest teams keeps rolling.

Prediction: Chargers 33, Browns 12

L.A. Rams (-6) at Arizona

This is like fantasy football—keep riding the hot hand.

The Los Angeles Rams just pulled off an upset in the minds of many by taking care of business at home against the New Orleans Saints, an eight-win team that previously hadn't lost since Week 2.

These Rams put a Week 11 loss behind them by holding Drew Brees to just one passing touchdown and controlling the clock for more than 35 minutes of possession, limiting the damage the New Orleans rushing attack could do. Jared Goff captained this effort while throwing for 354 yards and a pair of scores.

Like Rivers, Goff is peppering his targets with chances, which is why six different targets had at least three catches on the day while besting the Saints. Third-round rookie Cooper Kupp led the way with eight catches for 116 yards in a short passing attack that helped emulate what a running game would do from a ball-control perspective.

We've already touched on the fluky nature of Arizona's win in Week 12. Keep in mind, too, the Cardinals have five wins, but four of them have come against cupcakes considering two wins against San Francisco and wins against Tampa Bay and Indianapolis.

Going into Week 13 we can't know if Arizona will have Blaine Gabbert, Drew Stanton or somebody else under center. It's a bad situation either way—Carson Palmer got the start against the Rams in Week 7 before getting hurt, and the Rams ended up winning in a blowout, 33-0.

This score won't be as dramatic with the Cardinals at home and confident coming out of a win, but it's going to get ugly either way as Goff commands the game flow and turns lengthy drives into scores.

Prediction: Rams 27, Cardinals 13

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.