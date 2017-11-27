How Brock Lesnar's F-5 Became the Most Overanalyzed Finisher in WWE

Credit: WWE.com

What do Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have in common?

Each was vanquished after one F-5 from Brock Lesnar, and fans are starting to take notice.

Yes, we are in an era when the influence of the independent wrestling style in WWE has conditioned fans to expect multiple finishing maneuvers before a match reaches its decision.

But the mighty Brock Lesnar has taken pro wrestling back to its roots with his ability to end a match after using his finisher just once.

Lesnar's F-5s are receiving their own coverage, as Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline is reporting WWE is saving the dramatic F-5 kickout spot for none other than Roman Reigns in the widely rumored WrestleMania 34 main event (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc).

The subplot of Lesnar's dangerous F-5 will enhance the false finish when a Superstar inevitably kicks out after taking the maneuver.

Multiple top Superstars have sacrificed themselves to add meaning to Lesnar's finisher, which is exactly the way it should be.

Particular moves are called finishers for a reason. They are designed to end a match, not just in television exhibitions but unequivocally.

At the very least, the world champion should have a finisher that does not lead to a kick-out 90 percent of the time. In fact, this was an overlooked aspect of Jinder Mahal's recent title reign, which saw the former WWE champion typically need only one Khallas to finish the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

That made for an even more memorable moment when Styles kicked out of the Khallas en route to defeating Mahal in an emotional matchup in Manchester, England.

Goldberg, who held the Universal Championship before Lesnar, barely needed one minute—let alone one finisher—to defeat his opponents during his exciting run last year.

With Lesnar finally kicking out of the Jackhammer and beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in the latter's most recent WWE match, it's only fitting that Lesnar maintains the tradition of a world champion with a powerful finisher.

So with every report and all the conjecture dissecting Lesnar's ability to defeat even the Braun Strowmans of this world with one F-5, it's important to remember this is not a gimmick but rather a tried-and-true tactic of pro wrestling.

Finishers are designed to end a matches against the majority of opponents, especially those who go against a dominant world champion such as Brock Lesnar. The next person to kick out of the F-5 is akin to Arthur pulling the sword out of the stone. The next person to kick out of the F-5 shall be king.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.