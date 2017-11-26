Brett Hundley, Jamaal Williams, More Fantasy Reaction from Packers vs. Steelers

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Steelers pulled out a three-point victory over the Packers on Sunday night in a game that featured incredible individual efforts on each side.

While the game was closer than anticipated, some things never change. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown had big days as always, with Brown totaling 169 yards and two touchdowns and Bell adding 183 yards from scrimmage. These players are going to remain in your lineup regardless of matchup as long as they are healthy.

On the other hand, a few standout performances from unexpected sources changes the fantasy football viewpoint going forward.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

With Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery inactive, Jamaal Williams took advantage of the opportunity with 66 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

His biggest play of the day came on this screen pass:

The best part of Williams' fantasy prospect is his current situation as a lone healthy running back in the offense. This is now three straight games with at least 20 touches, and anyone who can get 25 opportunities like he did in this one is worthy of flex consideration regardless of his talent level.

However, the rookie showed he can be an impact player Sunday, especially when used in a variety of ways. With an inexperienced quarterback, he should remain a major part of the offense.

He should be added in all formats and is an RB2 for as long as Jones remains on the sidelines.

Brett Hundley, QB, Packers

After a miserable showing against the Ravens just one week ago, Brett Hundley bounced back in a big way with 245 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Considering he only had two touchdown passes in the previous five games combined, it's difficult to trust Hundley to post big numbers every week. Several of the big plays Sunday were the result of defensive lapses from Pittsburgh.

With that said, the schedule opens up the next couple of weeks with easy matchups against Tampa Bay and Cleveland. There is enough talent around him to potentially pick up multiple touchdowns in each game.

For fantasy owners who have scrambled to replace Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson, Hundley could be a decent streamer over the next few weeks.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers

The best game of the year for JuJu Smith-Schuster came when Martavis Bryant was inactive, so it shouldn't be a surprise Bryant had one of his best showings with Smith-Schuster on the sidelines.

After the rookie was ruled out earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, Bryant had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. His six targets were his most since Week 5.

Bryant was seemingly in the doghouse, but he once again has a role within the offense and is starting to show the talent we saw earlier in his career.

Although he still has a lot of players competing for targets, he is worth re-adding to rosters with the possibility of playing himself into lineups if Smith-Schuster remains out.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

In the first nine games of the season, Ben Roethlisberger never had more than two passing touchdowns in a game. He now has four scores in each of the last two games.

The veteran quarterback made his mistakes, including two interceptions, but fantasy players are more concerned with the positives: 351 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus 25 rushing yards.

Brown and Bell took care of most of the heavy lifting with impressive efforts before and after catching the ball. Roethlisberger should be able to rely upon them for the rest of the season.

If Smith-Schuster returns to the lineup and Bryant continues his positive trend, there are a lot of weapons to go with an elite offensive line.

The Bengals and Ravens have made things difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season, but Roethlisberger is back to being a QB1 and should be in your lineup unless you have an elite option.