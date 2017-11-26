Kyle Shanahan Talks 49ers QB Situation After Jimmy Garoppolo Makes Debut

Don Feria/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan left open the possibility of starting Jimmy Garoppolo for the team's Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

"It's a tough position to be in and you don't want anyone to get hurt but Jimmy will have another week," Shanahan said after Sunday's 24-13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "We'll watch this tape tomorrow, work with him Monday and Tuesday and see what happens at practice Wednesday."

Garoppolo came on in relief of an injured C.J. Beathard and completed two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Fox Sports: NFL shared a replay of Garoppolo's first touchdown pass as a member of the 49ers:

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami noted how Shanahan was in a somewhat delicate position in terms of the team's quarterback battle:

Garoppolo is clearly the 49ers' quarterback of the future after the team sent a second-round pick to the New England Patriots to acquire him. At 1-10, San Francisco has little reason not to look forward and give Garoppolo an extended series of games as the starter to close out 2017.

Were the 49ers to keep Beathard as the starter, it would also likely lead to some questions about Garoppolo's long-term suitability for the role. A lucrative, multiyear extension for Garoppolo would be a harder sell for the team's fans if he couldn't beat out Beathard for first-team snaps.

According to Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman, Beathard will have an MRI on his knee Monday. His injury may have hastened the inevitable that is getting Garoppolo on the field.