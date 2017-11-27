NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Could we see an all-Pennsylvania Super Bowl this year? Or how about a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which featured the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles?

Maybe the Minnesota Vikings will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, or perhaps Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers will take a second shot at the Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

It should be a great race to the finish. Here's a look at the latest conference standings and Super Bowl odds (via OddsShark), with a focus on the wild-card races.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

2. New England Patriots (9-2)

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

Wild Card

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

6. Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Out of Playoffs

7. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

9. Oakland Raiders (5-6)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

11. Houston Texans (4-6)

12. New York Jets (4-7)

13. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

14. Denver Broncos (3-8)

15. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

AFC Wild-Card Analysis

The Buffalo Bills have supplanted themselves as the most confusing and unpredictable team in the NFL this season. They are 6-5 after starting 5-2, losing three straight by a combined 80 points and upsetting the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Of course, the Chiefs don't look very good right now after losing five of six, and they are just one week away from falling into the wild-card discussion if the games don't break their way next week.

Still, the Bills symbolize the chaos that is the AFC wild-card race right now, as six teams have records between 6-5 and 5-6. It's not even inconceivable that a 4-6 or 4-7 team could sneak into a playoff berth with a late-season run.

The problem those losing teams have is that the Bills schedule is favorable. Buffalo still needs to face the New England Patriots twice, but it also gets to play the 4-7 Miami Dolphins twice and host the 3-8 Indianapolis Colts on December 10 in Orchard Park, New York, which will probably not be a welcoming weather environment for an indoor team.

If the Bills hold serve against the losing teams, they'll go 9-7 at worst, and that very well could be good enough to sneak into the postseason.

Elsewhere, a peak at the schedules indicates favor for the Los Angeles Chargers, who will host the winless Cleveland Browns and don't play a team better than 6-5 the rest of the way.

As far as other 5-6 teams on the outside looking in go, the Cincinnati Bengals face winning teams each week except for one. The Oakland Raiders have the New York Giants on Sunday, but they will also play two road divisional contests and embark on a cross-country trip to see the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-3)

4. New Orleans Saints (8-3)

Wild Card

5. Carolina Panthers (8-3)

6. Atlanta Falcons (7-4)

Out of Playoffs

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

8. Detroit Lions (6-5)

9. Green Bay Packers (5-6)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

11. Washington Redskins (5-6)

12. Arizona Cardinals (5-6)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

14. Chicago Bears (3-8)

15. New York Giants (2-9)

16. San Francisco 49ers (1-10)

NFC Wild-Card Analysis

The conference analysis is much simpler in the NFC.

At this point, the NFC South is almost assured of a wild-card spot considering the top three teams in the division would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Carolina should be solid favorites at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers down the stretch, although games against the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons should prove difficult.

Still, the Panthers schedule is easier than other teams in the conference, and 10 wins (i.e. two more) will likely get them in the postseason.

The Falcons are on a roll, but their schedule is brutal, with games against Minnesota and Carolina, as well as two with the Saints. However, they have head-to-head tiebreaker advantages against the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, who are the Falcons' biggest threats for a wild-card berth.

Oddly enough, Detroit might have the easiest path to the postseason despite being a game behind. Detroit has a tough matchup at Baltimore on Sunday, but it still needs to face the 4-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on the road) and 3-8 Chicago Bears (at home). Contests against the 5-6 Cincinnati Bengals and 5-6 Green Bay Packers are winnable as well.

Seattle still needs to face the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. It'll also be Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's first opponent after he returns from his six-game suspension. Therefore, the 'Hawks might be the odd team out here.

Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 5-2

2. New England Patriots: 5-2

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-1

4. New Orleans Saints: 7-1

5. Minnesota Vikings: 10-1

6. Atlanta Falcons: 12-1

7. Kansas City Chiefs: 16-1

8. Los Angeles Rams: 16-1

9. Seattle Seahawks: 16-1

10. Carolina Panthers: 25-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25-1

12. Los Angeles Chargers: 33-1

13. Detroit Lions: 50-1

14. Tennessee Titans: 50-1

15. Baltimore Ravens: 50-1

16. Oakland Raiders: 66-1

17. Washington Redskins: 80-1

18. Houston Texans: 100-1

19. Dallas Cowboys: 125-1

20. Green Bay Packers: 125-1

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 125-1

22. Cincinnati Bengals: 125-1

23. Denver Broncos: 200-1

24. Buffalo Bills: 250-1

25. Arizona Cardinals: 250-1

26. New York Jets: 250-1

27. Chicago Bears: 500-1

28. Miami Dolphins: 500-1

29. Indianapolis Colts: 500-1

30. New York Giants: 2,500-1

31. San Francisco 49ers: 2,500-1

32. Cleveland Browns: Off Board

Super Bowl LII Odds Analysis

Despite sitting in sixth place in the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons are sixth overall on the Super Bowl LII odds ledger, proving that the oddsmakers have a ton of faith in the 2016 NFC champions moving forward.

It's easy to see why, of course. Notably, wide receiver Julio Jones is one of the best wideouts in the game. The defense has played well for the most part, but it doesn't have to even do too much when Jones is at peak form.

Notably, the oddsmakers don't have as much faith in the Panthers, who are a game better than the Atlanta Falcons (and beat them 20-17 earlier this year). Carolina has won four straight contests to move to 8-3 and has wins against the 9-2 New England Patriots and 6-5 Detroit Lions (both on the road) on its resume.

At first glance, it seems like Carolina should have better odds than Atlanta (or near even), but the Falcons are playing well right now.

The Los Angeles Chargers at 33-1 (the 12th-highest mark) is fascinating. The Bolts are just 5-6 right now, and yet they have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the 7-4 Tennessee Titans and 6-5 Lions.

It will be interesting to see how the odds shift in the coming weeks if the Chargers keep winning (they are 5-2 in their last seven games).