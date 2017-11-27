NFL Week 13 Predictions: Early Vegas Odds Advice, Lines and Spread Picks

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The NFC playoff race is about to get a much-needed dose of clarity this week as six of the top seven teams in the conference are facing off against each other. The lone outlier is the Los Angeles Rams, who don't have a gimme against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

It should be a fun and competitive week in the NFL. Here's a look at all of the Week 13 matchups as well as some early picks. All odds are via OddsShark.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-1.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 20, Cowboys 13

Although Washington beat the New York Giants 20-10 on Thanksgiving Day, the 'Skins offense looked stagnant at times without running back Chris Thompson, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

However, Dallas hasn't scored in double digits since running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended, and it's hard seeing its offensive fortunes turn around any time soon. Washington will win a low-scoring game.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

A rock fight will take place in Baltimore on Sunday. The Detroit Lions can't get much going on the ground, but they have one of the better passing attacks in the league. The Baltimore Ravens are pretty good on the ground thanks to Alex Collins, but they can't get much going in the air.

The difference will be in the defenses. The Lions run defense played well on Thanksgiving Day against the Minnesota Vikings, but they have been up and down otherwise. Collins could have a big game.

Pick: Ravens 20, Lions 17

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7)

Pick: Titans 24, Texans 17

Even if Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews is unable to suit up for this game (he missed Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury), the Titans should be able to hold serve at home against the Houston Texans.

Tennessee lost 57-14 to these same Texans earlier this year, but Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was running the show then. Unfortunately, he is out for the year with a torn ACL, and the Texans are simply not the same team without him (and numerous Texans defenders also out for the year).

The Titans should hold off Houston to win their eighth game of the season.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9, 41 O/U)

The Indianapolis Colts have undergone a tumultuous campaign, but give credit where it's due: They somehow find a way to hang in nearly every contest.

One of the few matchups where they didn't stick around until late was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who crushed Indy 27-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium without running back Leonard Fournette.

He'll be back for Jacksonville this time. Expect a close score, but Fournette will lead the Jags to a win.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 10

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (-1, 37.5 O/U)

Pick: Dolphins 19, Broncos 16

The Denver Broncos started 3-1 and are now 3-8. The Miami Dolphins started 4-2 and are now 4-7. It is entirely possible that the only time one of these teams will win a game for the rest of the year will occur Sunday. Of course, a tie is possible, but unlikely.

This game is a toss-up between two teams with winning records last year and slashed playoff hopes this season. Give the edge to the Fins at home.

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5, 43.5 O/U) at New York Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has somehow scored 19 points in their last 120 minutes of football against a 2-9 New York Giants team and a Buffalo Bills squad that had been outscored by 80 points in their previous three weeks.

It's difficult to trust this team right now given its struggles, even against the 4-7 New York Jets. Gang Green will keep its slight playoff pulse after shutting down the Kansas City attack.

Pick: Jets 20, Chiefs 13

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47 O/U)

With all due respect to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is probably the best wide receiver in the game on a week-to-week basis, Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones' A-game is second to none. When Jones is on fire, he simply can't be stopped and is capable of a 300-yard day.

After a 253-yard performance on Sunday, it will be fascinating to see what he can do for an encore. Ultimately, it doesn't feel good to bet against Jones right now, hence the score pick.

Pick: Falcons 30, Vikings 23

New England Patriots (-9, 49 O/U) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17

The Buffalo Bills may have gotten back on track with a 16-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they are now facing one of the hottest teams in the league in the New England Patriots, who have won seven straight.

Buffalo might keep it close until late thanks to running back LeSean McCoy, but the Pats offense will simply be too much for the Bills to handle.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-4.5, 39 O/U)

Pick: Bears 20, 49ers 13

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (starter C.J. Beathard left his game with the Seattle Seahawks late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury), the Bears have the edge thanks to a stout running game featuring Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.

Sunday's 31-3 loss to the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles was an ugly affair, but Chicago has hung tough with most teams since Mitchell Trubisky took over at quarterback. The Bears will get back on the winning track against San Francisco.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (EVEN) at Green Bay Packers

Pick: Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

The Green Bay Packers fought valiantly but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-second field goal on Sunday.

Although the Packers didn't get a win in the standings, they can take a moral victory home with them, as they hung with one of the best teams in football at their stadium.

Look for Green Bay Packers No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to have a big day against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense that has given up a combined 433 yards to Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills in the last two weeks.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5, 43 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 28, Browns 13

The Los Angeles Chargers look like one of the better teams in the league right now thanks to the exploits of wideout Keenan Allen and a Bolts defense that has stymied the opposition in recent weeks.

Now the winless Cleveland Browns roll into town. Don't expect a repeat of last year's matchup, when the 1-15 Browns won their only game of the year against the then-San Diego Chargers.

Running back Melvin Gordon will have a big game against a Browns run defense that just gave up 114 rushing yards and a touchdown to the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 48 O/U)

Pick (with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley): Saints 28, Panthers 17



Pick (without them): Panthers 24, Saints 20

This game will hinge on the availability of New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Ken Crawley and Marshon Lattimore, who missed Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Rams with abdomen and ankle injuries, respectively.

If they are good to go, then the Saints have the clear edge and could win this one running away, as the Panthers might have trouble moving the ball through the air.

Without them, the Cam Newton-to-Devin Funchess connection could have a monster day, with running back Christian McCaffrey potentially doing work from the slot.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 45 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

Both of these NFC West teams are coming off impressive victories on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

This matchup should be much closer than the game played in London, England, with the Los Angeles Rams crushing the Arizona Cardinals 33-0.

That being said, the Rams offense is on a roll, and quarterback Jared Goff is one of the most improved players in the league. As long as Los Angeles avoids Arizona shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson, it should be fine.

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-7.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 27, Giants 13

The New York Giants are 2-9, with their two wins coming against teams (the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos) that have won a combined zero matchups in November. In fact, the only game either team has won since October 2 is a Chiefs win...against the Broncos.

Furthermore, the Giants may have lost top cornerback Janoris Jenkins for the season, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Although the Giants have had success against the AFC West, a cross-country trip to visit the Oakland Raiders, who are just 5-6 but fighting for their playoff lives, will likely end in defeat.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, 48.5 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Eagles 24, Seahawks 14

The Philadelphia Eagles have rolled over the competition in their past four games, but during that time span, they haven't faced a team better than 5-6 (the Dallas Cowboys, who are 0-3 without Ezekiel Elliott).

The 7-4 Seattle Seahawks are a much stiffer challenge, especially at their home turf in CenturyLink Field.

However, the 'Hawks just don't match up well with the Eagles. Of note, Philadelphia's front seven vs. Seattle's offensive line is a matchup heavily in favor of the Eagles, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may be running for his life all game.

He can do that as well as anyone in the business and make plays, but it's hard to do that for four quarters. The Eagles will go to 11-1 with the win.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

The Cincinnati Bengals need a win to keep within striking distance of the AFC wild card, but the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is firing on all cylinders right now thanks to wideout Antonio Brown, who has five touchdowns in his last two games.

The Bengals defense is stout and should be able to slow down the Steeler offense somewhat, but it's a near-impossible task to stop Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, who is capable of touching the ball close to 40 times and leading his team to a win on the ground.

The Steelers will reign victorious here, but it won't be easy.