WWE Star Kane Tweets at Tennessee AD Asking Him Not to Hire Greg Schiano

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

WWE star Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, joined the outcry of Tennessee Volunteers fans who don't want the football team to hire Greg Schiano.

Jacobs directed a tweet to Tennessee athletic director John Currie and asked Currie to think twice about bringing Schiano aboard:

The Vols have yet to formally hire Schiano. USA Today's Dan Wolken reported Sunday the school was attempting to finalize an agreement with the Ohio State defensive coordinator.

Jacobs lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, and is running for the office of Knox County, Tennessee, mayor. Aaron Wright of WBIR in Knoxville noted how Jacobs is among many prominent residents of the area speaking about about the potential move:

The negative perception toward Schiano rests largely on his connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State.

The Washington Post's Cindy Boren reported in July 2016 that former Nittany Lions assistant coach Mike McQueary testified to having told fellow assistant Tom Bradley of seeing Sandusky sexually abuse a boy. According to McQueary's testimony, Bradley responded by recalling how Schiano provided a similar story in the 1990s when he was an assistant at the school.

Pennsylvania Solicitor General Bruce Castor told reporters he was dismissing similar claims against two assistant coaches as "double and triple hearsay and of no value" to the state's prosecution.

Schiano responded to the accusations on Twitter, saying he "never saw any abuse, nor had reason to suspect any abuse, during my time at Penn State."