Robby Anderson Ripped by Todd Bowles for Lobbying for Pro Bowl Votes

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

In retrospect, asking for Pro Bowl votes in a game your team ultimately lost isn't a great look.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles didn't hesitate to criticize Robby Anderson for doing exactly that in Sunday's 35-27 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

"I didn't see it, but if that's true, that's not smart football at all," Bowles said, per NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes. "We don't want selfish players on this team doing selfish things."

After his 54-yard touchdown reception put the Jets up 17-12 with 5:41 left in the third quarter, Anderson walked to a Fox camera and asked for fans to help get him into his first Pro Bowl. As ESPN.com's Rich Cimini noted, Fox Sports commentator Chris Spielman echoed Bowles' sentiment:

Anderson was contrite about the situation.

"I was just excited," he said. "I wasn't trying to come off no bad way or nothing like that. It was just excitement, spur of the moment."

Especially after Sunday, Anderson may not need to lobby too much in order to earn a trip to Orlando. Anderson caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, bringing his season total to 41 receptions for 714 yards and seven touchdowns.