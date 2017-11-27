Big Ten Championship 2017: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Breakdown, Predictions

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers may be the Big Ten's lone undefeated team, but they have had a difficult time garnering much national respect.

Despite their status, they have been on the outside of the College Football Playoff structure to this point. When the new rankings are announced Tuesday night, they are likely to be in one of the top four spots, as a result of losses by Alabama and Miami, but there are no guarantees.

However, if the No. 5 Badgers beat the ninth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, they will almost certainly be in the nation's top four and have a chance to make their case for a national championship.

But for that to happen, they are going to have to overcome underdog status against the Buckeyes. Ohio State comes into the game as 5.5-point favorites, according to OddsShark.

Head coach Paul Chryst's team may be wondering what it has to do to be appreciated. The Buckeyes have lost two games, and both of those defeats were one-sided. They lost a 31-16 game at home in September to Oklahoma, and they were taken to the woodshed by Iowa in a 55-24 loss on the road.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Buckeyes have certainly faced a more challenging schedule than Wisconsin, with games against Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan in addition to Oklahoma and Iowa. The Badgers also played Michigan two weeks ago, and the Wolverines were the toughest team on Wisconsin's schedule.

Additionally, Ohio State appears of have a key advantage at the quarterback spot. J.T. Barrett has had a wonderful season, throwing for 2,728 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook has had a good season, but it doesn't compare with Barrett's.

Hornibook has thrown for 2,157 yards with 21 TD passes and 13 interceptions. The Badgers don't want to see the game turn into a shootout, and that's not likely because their defense has been so effective all season.

The Badgers closed the regular season by shutting out Minnesota 31-0, their first of the season. They have held their last eight opponents to 17 points or less.

Wisconsin was beaten in the Big Ten title game by Ohio State in 2014 and by Penn State last year. The Badgers are determined to end that frustration.

"This will be the third time I'm heading out there and we haven't won yet," senior fullback Austin Ramesh said, per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It would be awesome to get a win. That is the next challenge."

The Buckeyes are coming off a remarkable 31-20 victory at Michigan, their 13th win in their last 14 games against their archrivals. Ohio State trailed 14-0 in the first half, but Barrett threw a TD pass and ran for a score in the second quarter to tie the game.

Barrett had to leave the game after he was injured on the sideline while warming up after a non-uniformed and unidentified individual bumped into his leg, and that caused his knee to lock up. Backup Dwayne Haskins took over for Barrett and led the Buckeyes to two touchdowns and a field goal, and that gave Ohio State the much-needed victory.

Barrett said he will be in the lineup for the Buckeyes against Wisconsin. "Yeah, I'll play next week," Barrett said after the game (h/t WKYC.com).

Prediction

The Buckeyes are the glamour team in this matchup. They may not be the better team playing in the Big Ten title game.

The Badgers don't make many mistakes, and they certainly don't make them when the game is on the line. They have a sensational freshman running back in Jonathan Taylor who has rushed for 1,806 yards, a 7.0 yards per carry average and 13 TDs.

They have a powerful defense that can rise to the occasion every time it takes the field.

Barrett is certainly a game-changing quarterback, and we take him at his word that he will be on the field Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

But Wisconsin is the more complete team and perhaps the more determined team.

The Badgers are underdogs, but they will win the game and earn a spot in the CFP.