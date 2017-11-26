Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib, Gabe Jackson Ejected After Broncos, Raiders Brawl

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Three players were ejected during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson was tossed after making contact with a referee. Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib were dismissed after getting into a physical altercation.

While tensions between the two teams were boiling over, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was willing to put those differences aside as Lynch guided Talib through the Raiders' sideline and away from the field, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

After the game, Chris Harris Jr. said Crabtree sucker-punched him during the play before the fight, according to Zac Stevens of BSN Denver.

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, Sunday's three ejections bring the season total to 13, which ties the record for most ejections in an NFL season dating back to 2001.

Denver7's Troy Renck noted the history between Talib and Crabtree:

During the Broncos' 24-6 victory in Week 17 last year, Talib ripped a gold chain off Crabtree's neck, which drew the ire of the nine-year veteran.

"It was too much," Crabtree told reporters at the time. "You see the dude and what he’s doing in front of me. What do you want me to do? I can’t react, or they kick me out of the game and I’m the bad guy. I made a business decision for my team."

The Broncos and Raiders played earlier this year as Denver beat Oakland, 16-10, in Week 4. Crabtree missed the game because of an injury, so Sunday was the first time the two had crossed paths since the chain incident on New Year's Day.