Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 12 of the NFL season is not only the Thanksgiving Day week, but it's also the game right before the finale of the fantasy football regular season.

This time next week, you'll know one way or another if you made the playoffs. You'll either be in or out, and for some, waiver wire pickups heading into Week 13 are more vital than ever.

Well, good thing you're here: we have all of the information you'll need.

Below are pickups for every position, as well as some additional analysis on a few players.

Check it out and good luck as we approach Week 13.

Quarterbacks

1. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (5.12 PTS, 8 percent own)

2. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings (27.28 PTS, 46 percent own)

Running Backs

1. Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12.70 PTS, 0 percent own)

2. Devontae Booker, Denver Broncos (5.32 PTS, 35 percent own)

3. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (19.30 PTS, 50 percent own)

4. Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4.70 PTS, 7 percent own)

5. Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys (12.80 PTS, 14 percent own)

Wide Receivers

1. Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns (9.40 PTS, 40 percent own)

2. Dontrelle Inman, Chicago Bears (10.40 PTS, 9 percent own)

3. Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills (12.30 PTS, 14 percent own)

3. Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland Raiders (10.20 PTS, 4 percent own)

4. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams (13.70 PTS, 1 percent own)

5. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (10.10 PTS, 25 percent own)

Tight Ends

1. Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (17.20 PTS, 1 percent own)

2. Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins (10.20 PTS, 27 percent own)

All scoring reflects PPR formats. All qualifying waiver pickups must have 50 percent or less ownership in Yahoo leagues.

Players to Watch

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Late in the 49ers Week 12 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback C.J. Beathard was forced from the game early due to an injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As a result, Garoppolo was forced into action.

Although he attempted just two passes, Garoppolo did throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Louis Murphy.

It's not yet known what the extent of Beathard's injury is, but that touchdown late in the game from Jimmy G might give the 49ers brass enough confidence to just put him in over Beathard for the weeks ahead.

With that said, if Beathard suits up in Week 13, then this is irrelevant.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings

It still blows my mind every week when we witness the type of numbers Keenum is able to put up.

Most recently, Keenum put up over 280 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the road on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions.

In his career, Keenum hasn't been anything to really brag about, but this is just his year. We've seen quarterbacks who haven't been historically good have these sort of one-off seasons. For example, Ryan Fitzpatrick with the New York Jets in 2015.

However, Keenum is surrounded with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

Keenum now has four-straight games with 17 or more fantasy points. In those games, Keenum has at least 280 passing yards in all of them, and multiple touchdowns in three out of four.

Up next, Keenum gets to do battle with the Atlanta Falcons on the road in their dome.

That should be another nice game for Keenum. The Falcons secondary isn't anything special, and should the Falcons get in a groove offensively, Keenum will be able to keep up.

He needs to be started and on every single roster at this point.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Chicago Bears

Nothing is glamorous when it comes to the Bears receiving corps.

However, someone needs to catch the ball.

And that guy is Inman.

Now, let me say this: if you're in a PPR league, that is where Inman will shine.

In a blowout loss in Week 12 at the Philadelphia Eagles, Inman saw nine targets and caught four.

Over the last four weeks of the fantasy football season, Inman and the Bears will go up against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

There is plenty of exploitable matchups there.

Again, PPR league players: get Inman on your roster.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

With fellow wide receiver Robert Woods on the shelf for a bit of time due to a shoulder injury, the Rams turned to rookie wide out Josh Reynolds in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

That strategy paid off.

Reynolds, on six targets, caught four of them for 37 yards and a touchdown.

As long as Woods is out, Reynolds will have a role, but he's somewhere in the middle of Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins.

When Woods does return, however, it's back to the waiver wire with Reynolds.

Enjoy him while you can. Pick him up.

Peyton Barber/Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First of all, I'm not the only one who forgot Barber was in the league, right?

In fact, a friend of mine and I were joking during this game, saying, "when did Marion Barber come back into the league?"

He's been, for the lack of a better term, irrelevant for quite some time now.

As for Rodgers, he was relevant earlier in the season, and when fellow running back Doug Martin returned, he went right back on the bench.

But Barber and Rodgers are in a position to step up for the Buccaneers now.

Martin left the game early with a concussion. This is your typical "next man up" waiver wire addition(s).

Should Martin miss any time, both Barber and Rodgers will be a part of timeshare to fill the void.

In the past, Rodgers has been the go-to guy, but after a two-touchdown performance, Barber certainly has his name on the map.

Pay attention as the week evolves for practice reports and any inkling as to who might be the starter if Martin is out.

Of course, if Martin plays, then all of this is for naught.

Scoring stats and ownership stats via Yahoo and current as of Sunday, Nov. 26.