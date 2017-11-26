Derrick Rose Rumors: Cavaliers Star Communicating with Team, Future 'Unclear'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is reportedly still in contact with the team even though his status moving forward is "unclear."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the news Sunday, noting the oft-injured Rose has communicated with the front office despite the fact he "is deliberating whether he wants to work toward returning from a sprained ankle" to come back this season or at all.

Wojnarowski pointed out Rose left the New York Knicks without permission for a day last season and was fined and eventually apologized. However, he clarified this situation is different because he has talked to the Cavaliers this time around and wouldn't be active anyway because of his ankle injury.

As a result, the Cavaliers have not considered fining or suspending Rose—who signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the team this past offseason.

A number of injuries, including a torn ACL when his Chicago Bulls were in the 2012 playoffs, have sapped Rose of his explosiveness in the open floor and thundering finishing ability at the rim when he blows past defenders.

He was one of the most electrifying playmakers in the league during his prime in Chicago and won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year and 2010-11 NBA MVP.

Rose hasn't resembled that version of himself for some time even though he is only 29 years old, and Wojnarowski noted the "mental toll" of the physical setbacks has led to frustration and questions about whether the point guard even wants to remain in the league.