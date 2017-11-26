    Former NBA, ABA Player Steve 'Snapper' Jones Dies at 75

    Former ABA All-Star and NBA broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones died Saturday at the age of 75, per ESPN.

    Jones—who played for five different ABA organizations before ending his career in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers—had a lengthy battle with an illness.

    The University of Oregon product spent eight years in the ABA from 1967-75, averaging 16.0 points per game. While he spent only one season in the NBA, he continued his legacy with the league by serving as a broadcaster for CBS, ESPN, TNT and more.

    "Steve was as positive and good-natured a broadcasting partner as I could have had," fellow broadcaster Bill Schonely said, per NBA.com. "He loved to call me ‘Pops’ as a nickname, and we worked very well together on Trail Blazers games during some of the early years of the franchise. He was a terrific guy."

    Commissioner Adam Silver also provided a statement on Jones:

    Jones was honored by the Trail Blazers in 2012 for his contributions to the team as an announcer for parts of 26 years.

