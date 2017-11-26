Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Steven N'Zonzi and Emre Can

fotopress/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly renewed their interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, while they are also said to have agreed terms with Liverpool star Emre Can.

The Italian champions saw a move for N'Zonzi fall through last summer after refusing to pay his €40 million release clause, even though the midfielder made it clear he wanted to leave.

However, Juve could now try to sign him on loan with an option to buy in January, per Ilbianconero.com (h/t Nima Tavallaey Roodsari at Calciomercato.com).

WhoScored.com highlighted just how impressive N'Zonzi was in La Liga last season:

The midfielder has talked about his future recently and said he loves the Premier League but does not know what will happen next, per James Nursey at the Mirror.

N'Zonzi has experience of the English top flight having played for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before joining Sevilla in 2015.

While the midfielder has expressed a desire to leave, he remains a key player for Sevilla, and if Juventus are serious about a deal, they may have to pay his release clause if they want to bring him to Turin.

Meanwhile, Can is closing in on a move to Juventus after agreeing personal terms, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia).

The midfielder will either join in January, if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, or as a free agent in the summer when his Liverpool contract expires.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the club will continue to try to keep him at Anfield, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

However, with Can having failed to renew his current deal it looks as though he will leave, the only question being when he will be allowed to depart.

The Reds do have plenty of central-midfield options with Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Giorginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson all available to Klopp.

Although Klopp appears keen to keep hold of Can, the club may prefer to get a fee for him in January, rather than see him depart for free in the summer when his contract expires.