    Bobby McCain Ejected from Dolphins vs. Patriots After Throwing Punch

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Bobby McCain #28 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected from Sunday's game against the New England Patriots for throwing a punch at the end of a play, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

    After running back Dion Lewis gained five yards on a run, McCain hit Danny Amendola in the head. That was enough to earn an unnecessary roughness penalty and an ejection.

    As Charean Williams of Yahoo Sports noted, "Amendola grabbed McCain's jersey and pulled him to the ground on top of him."

    James Walker of ESPN.com provided more details:

    The Dolphins were trailing 21-10 at the time, and the Patriots scored a touchdown two plays later to go up 28-10 early in the third quarter.

    As ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert noted, McCain was the 10th player in the league to be ejected this season.

    The 24-year-old has appeared in all 11 games for the Dolphins this season and hasn't missed a contest since entering the league in 2015. In that time, he has developed into a valuable coverage player, especially in sub-packages.

    While he has mostly avoided penalties this year—his only other flag was an illegal use of hands in Week 2—this was his fourth personal foul in three NFL seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

