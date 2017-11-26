Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Dominate Dolphins as Patriots Win 35-17

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tom Brady got hit too many times, but the New England Patriots did what they always do: beat up on their AFC East opponents.

Brady threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns and Dion Lewis rushed for 112 yards, as the Patriots earned a 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots have won seven straight games and clinched their 17th consecutive winning season. They are clear favorites to win their ninth straight AFC East crown and 14th straight with a healthy Brady.

The future Hall of Famer continued his MVP-level campaign despite an aggressive Miami pass rush, completing 18 of his 28 passes and finding success on intermediate routes. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns against one interception over the last three weeks.

Brandin Cooks led the way for New England with six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Rob Gronkowski hauled in five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, inching him closer to his sixth season with 10 or more scores. Gronk has had 16 games with multiple receiving touchdowns, breaking a franchise record he previously held with Randy Moss. He's scored seven times overall on the season.

Rex Burkhead also scored twice, running the ball in from two yards out in the first quarter and catching a one-yard Brady pass in the second. It was Burkhead's second multi-touchdown game of his career. He finished with 53 total yards.

The Patriots haven't allowed opponents to score 20 points in each of the seven games during their winning streak. Miami generated just 221 total yards of offense, continuing a disappointing trend that has derailed a season with high expectations.

Matt Moore, starting in place of an injured Jay Cutler, threw for 215 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions. Moore found Kenyan Drake on an eight-yard score early in the fourth quarter when the Patriots had already let their foot off the gas on defense. He was otherwise held to a series of underneath throws that made little to no difference.

Jarvis Landry led all Dolphins with eight receptions or 70 yards. Neither Drake nor Damien Williams found much success on the ground, and Miami had 67 rushing yards on the day.

The Dolphins have dropped five straight since their 4-2 start and are one of the AFC's biggest disappointments. A 10-6 team a season ago with some (small) hope of unseating New England in the AFC East, Miami will now likely miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Jay Cutler has failed to adequately replace the injured Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, and Moore has not looked any better during his time on the field.

Miami hosts the Denver Broncos next Sunday. The Patriots travel to Buffalo to play the Bills.