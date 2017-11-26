    NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings looks down field to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second halfat Ford Field on November 23, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    As the 2017 NFL season rolls toward its conclusion, the playoff picture is becoming clearer every week. And in Week 12, a lot of that clarity is being provided by the game's biggest fantasy stars.

    Players like Carson Wentz, Case Keenum (yes, that Case Keenum) and Julio Jones are leading their respective teams toward real contention. And, as is usually the case, plenty of surprises popped up in Week 12 as well.

    Updated standings, plus this week's top producers, can be found below.

    Week 12 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Vikings30-23LionsCase Keenum21-of-30, 282 yds, 2 TDs, 20 rush yds, TD
    Chargers28-6CowboysPhilip Rivers27-of-33, 434 yds, 3 TDs
    Giants10-20RedskinsJamison Crowder7 rec, 141 yds, TD
    Buccaneers20-34FalconsJulio Jones12 rec, 253 yds, 2 TDs
    Browns16-30BengalsJoe Mixon114 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 51 yds
    Titans20-16ColtsFrank Gore62 rush yds, TD
    Bills16-10ChiefsSteven Hauschka3-of-4 FGs, 1-of-1 XP
    Bears3-31EaglesCarson Wentz23-of-36, 227 yds, 3 TDs, 29 rush yds
    Dolphins17-35PatriotsTom Brady18-of-28, 227 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT
    Panthers35-27JetsRobby Anderson6 rec, 146 yds, 2 TDs
    Week 12 Playoff Standings
    AFC Division LeadersWL
    Patriots92
    Steelers82
    Jaguars73
    Chiefs65
    AFC Wild CardWL
    Titans74
    Bills65
    NFC Division LeadersWL
    Eagles101
    Vikings92
    Saints82
    Rams73
    NFC Wild CardWL
    Panthers83
    Falcons74
    Philip Rivers

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers questions a referee during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Chargers defeated the Cowboys 28-6. (Photo by Wesley H
    Despite an 0-4 start, the Los Angeles Chargers are still very much in playoff contention. And you don't have to look too far beyond quarterback Philip Rivers to see why.

    In L.A.'s first four games, Rivers averaged 1.5 touchdowns and 1.0 interception per game. His passer rating in that stretch was 87.8. In the seven games since, Rivers is going for 2.0 touchdowns and 0.4 interceptions, with a passer rating of 99.8.

    And his latest performance was his best of 2017. On Thanksgiving, Rivers carved up the Dallas Cowboys for 434 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.

    After the game, Rivers could be hurt shouting, "That was a butt-kicking. That's what that was," on his way to the locker room, per Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News.

    He was right. Los Angeles cruised to a 28-6 win. And if Rivers continues to play with this kind of confidence, the Chargers may have something to say about the current playoff picture.

           

    Case Keenum

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: The Minnesota Vikings celebrate a touchdown by quarterback Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Ford Field on November 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
    Teddy Bridgewater's recovery from last year's season-ending surgery is complete. He's been ready to go for several weeks. But the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings just can't take the ball away from Keenum right now.

    Like Rivers, Keenum has been better of late than he was to start the season. In his last four games, he's averaging 288.5 yards, 2.3 touchdowns and 0.8 interceptions.

    On Thursday, he even added a rushing touchdown, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

    Minnesota's offense is clicking with Keenum at the helm. It's top 10 in both yards per play and first downs. That in combination with a characteristically strong defense has the Vikings poised to turn some heads in the postseason.

            

    Julio Jones

    ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is tackled by Brent Grimes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Coming into this week, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was 26th in fantasy points per game among wide receivers, per Pro Football Reference.

    It's safe to say he'll move up a few spots after Sunday.

    Jones went off for an absurd line of 12 catches, 253 yards and two touchdowns. The NFL shared video of the performance:

    It's been something of a down year by Jones' standards. He was averaging 8.5 fantasy points per game before Sunday. For his career, he was at 12.2. And you never know when he'll have a game like this.

    In fact, according to ESPN, Jones just became the first player ever to have three games with at least 250 receiving yards. If he and Matt Ryan are back in sync, the defending NFC champions could have a lot to say about a wild card spot.

            

    Carson Wentz

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball to Zach Ertz #86 against Christian Jones #52 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvan
    Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are on fire. And the Chicago Bears couldn't get out of the path of the blaze Sunday.

    Wentz went off in the first half of a 31-3 route, scoring 20 of his 23 fantasy points before the break. He finished with 227 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. And for the second week in a row, backup Nick Foles finished the game in garbage time.

    Philadelphia, now 10-1, may be the class of the league right now. And Wentz' MVP case is looking stronger every week.

             

    Robby Anderson

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets makes a catch and scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello
    His New York Jets may have fallen to the Carolina Panthers, but you can't put the loss on second-year wide receiver Robby Anderson.

    Sunday, Anderson went off for six receptions, 146 yards and two touchdowns. The six catches tied a career high. The yards and touchdowns both set career highs.

    It may come as little consolation, since the 35-27 loss put the playoffs even further out of reach for the Jets, but it was the best individual performance of Anderson's young career.

