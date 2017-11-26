    Giannis Antetokounmpo Appears to Curse at Assistant Coach During Bucks-Jazz Game

    November 26, 2017

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had no time for assistant coach Sean Sweeney during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

    During a stoppage in play with 4:05 remaining in the period, Sweeney said something that evidently didn't sit well with the 22-year-old.

    After rising to his feet, Antetokounmpo appeared to tell Sweeney, "I will f--k you up" as he was restrained by multiple teammates.

    Considering Antetokounmpo's size (6'11", 222 pounds) and standing, Sweeney should probably avoid getting on the Greek Freak's bad side.

