    Tony Parker to Make Season Debut vs. Mavericks After Quadriceps Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker said Sunday he would be making his season debut Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.   

    Parker, 35, has missed the team's first 19 games while recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg suffered during the second round of the 2017 postseason against the Houston Rockets.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Spurs Easily Handle Hornets 106-86

      Air Alamo
      via Air Alamo
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Spurs Defense Neutralizes the Hornets’ Sting

      Pounding The Rock
      via Pounding The Rock
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dwight Howard Fined $35K for Gesture

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaVar Sending Trump ZO2s

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report