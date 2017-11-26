Tony Parker to Make Season Debut vs. Mavericks After Quadriceps Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker said Sunday he would be making his season debut Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Parker, 35, has missed the team's first 19 games while recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg suffered during the second round of the 2017 postseason against the Houston Rockets.

