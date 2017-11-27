MLB Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Buzz on Giancarlo Stanton, Jason Kipnis, More

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Nearly four weeks have passed since the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. While many Astros fans are still basking in the glow of the franchise's first title, many MLB followers are focusing on the marquee names that could switch teams this offseason.

Of course, no trade candidate could shake the MLB landscape like reigning National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton. Beyond Stanton, a number of other stars are sure to move and shake up the playoff races in 2018.

Below are the most recent updates on four players who have been the subject of trade rumors.

Red Sox Lukewarm on Trade for Giancarlo Stanton

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Stanton can opt out of his contract after the 2020 season. Were he to do so, he'd wipe $233 million in future financial commitments off his team's payroll. The fact he's owed $77 million over the next three years will still limit the number of teams who could realistically acquire the 28-year-old slugger.

The Boston Red Sox would presumably be among the teams in the hunt for Stanton, but the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo spoke to a source from the Marlins who said the Red Sox are "tepid" about the prospect of making a trade.

Cafardo added the Marlins' front office isn't enamored with Boston's minor league system, either. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Red Sox at No. 23 at the end of the regular season.

The Red Sox could have a bit of an edge against other teams, though, since they'd likely be willing to take on more of Stanton's contract than other suitors. If the Marlins are dead set on trading Stanton, then they'd almost certainly accept a slightly lesser return than they had initially hoped if it meant shedding most of his contract.

Jason Kipnis Among Trade Options at Second Base

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Jason Kipnis has been a vital member of the Cleveland Indians' offense since joining the team full time in 2012, but the time may have come for the Indians to move on from the two-time All-Star second baseman.

The New York Post's Mike Puma reported Jason Kipnis is one of the veteran middle infielders available on the trade market, along with Dee Gordon and Ian Kinsler.

For one, Kipnis is due to make $28 million over the next two seasons, and the Indians would need to pay a $2.5 million buyout in 2020 if they didn't want to pick up his $16.5 million club option. Trading Kipnis would give Cleveland much-needed salary relief as it looks to re-sign Carlos Santana this offseason and potentially Andrew Miller and Cody Allen a year from now.

Jose Ramirez's improvement in 2017 also made Kipnis less of a necessity on the Indians roster. Ramirez can be the team's everyday second baseman. He'd be Kipnis' defensive equal while offering more offensively.

Keeping Kipnis and playing him either at second base or the outfield wouldn't be disastrous for the Indians, but he may be more valuable to the team as a trade asset than a regular contributor in 2018.

Minnesota Twins Looking to Upgrade Starting Rotation

John Minchillo/Associated Press

According to FanGraphs, Minnesota Twins starting pitchers ranked 23rd in collective FIP (4.85) last season. Jose Berrios bounced back in 2017, but Minnesota doesn't have much depth in the rotation beyond the 23-year-old right-hander.

With that in mind, this report from the Pioneer Press' Mike Berardino comes as little surprise:

Acquiring Gerrit Cole would likely go over well in the Twin Cities. The Pittsburgh Pirates starter went 12-12 last season with a 4.26 ERA and a 4.08 FIP. Two seasons ago, Cole was an All-Star and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting.

Jake Odorizzi, on the other hand, might be a slightly tougher sell. Not only is he a year older than Cole, Odorizzi's FIP has climbed from a career-best 3.61 in 2015 to 4.31 and 5.43 over the last two years.

According to FanGraphs, his 3.83 walks per nine innings were also fifth-highest among pitchers who logged at least 140 innings in 2017.

Cole has had a similar level of regression over the same amount of time, but he offers a higher ceiling to the Twins, who should aim higher than adding another No. 4 or 5 starter.

The Twins shouldn't part with a top prospect such as Royce Lewis or Nick Gordon in pursuit of Cole. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if Minnesota is willing to go all in at some point in the next two years.

Both the Indians and Kansas City Royals surrendered promising players in pursuit of a World Series. Cleveland was a game away from winning a title in 2016, and Kansas City reached back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning two seasons ago.

Especially with the state of their rotation, the time will likely come for Thad Levine to make a major move that signals the franchise's intent to contend.

Stats are courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.