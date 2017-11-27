EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 14 Premier League Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

In-form Watford hosting title-chasing Manchester United on Tuesday is one of the standout fixtures of Week 14 of this Premier League season.

United are second but will target a win to keep the pressure on Manchester City, ahead of the leaders' game against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will try to re-enter the UEFA Champions League places when they travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Arsenal, who supplanted the Reds in the top four after beating Burnley 1-0 away on Sunday, will be keen to maintain their strong record at home against Huddersfield Town.

Here is the full list of Week 14's fixtures, along with picks for each game:

Tuesday, November 28

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Draw

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Draw

Watford vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Draw

Wednesday, November 29

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m.ET: Arsenal

Bournemouth vs. Burnley , 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Draw

Chelsea vs. Swansea City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea

Everton vs. West Ham United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Draw

Manchester City vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: City

Stoke City vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Draw

Richarlison, Watford

Paul Pogba is the catalyst in midfield for United, but no player exerts more influence for Watford than Richarlison. The Brazilian joined the club in the summer and has wasted no time in becoming the creative fulcrum of manager Marco Silva's team.

Richarlison already has five goals and three assists to his credit in England's top flight. He tallied one of each during the 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, a result that sent the Hornets up to eighth.

Keeping the former Fluminense ace quiet won't be easy for United, since Watford protect their main man well with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Cleverley and Will Hughes.

Yet if Richarlison is given too much space, the Vicarage Road side could do some damage to United's title hopes.

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

He may be out of contract next summer, but Alexis Sanchez is still delivering as the talisman in Arsenal's attack. The Chile international has scored twice in his last two games, including the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time to beat Burnley.

WhoScored.com detailed how effective Sanchez has been recently:

Sanchez's movement and trickery make Arsenal's formation tick. He can play between the midfield and forward lines in the Gunners' 3-4-2-1 structure or operate as a natural striker in a 3-5-2.

Specifically, his movement is what causes teams the most trouble. The Huddersfield defence has been well-organised all season, but Sanchez and his wanderlust is sure to pull the group apart at the Emirates Stadium.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

No summer signing has proved more effective than Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international winger joined Liverpool from AS Roma in June and has since been scoring for fun.

Salah found the net again in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. The goal put him into double digits and drew him level with another Liverpool attacker who also made a prolific start to life at the club, per OptaJoe:

It was interesting against Chelsea to see manager Jurgen Klopp move Salah into a centre-forward position in the second half. It was one more endorsement of the 25-year-old as the talisman of Liverpool's attack.