Watford vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United and Watford each collected clean-sheet wins in Week 13 of the Premier League campaign, and the pair will go head-to-head on Tuesday.

The Red Devils edged Brighton & Hove Albion at home thanks to an own goal from Lewis Dunk, while the Hornets hammered Newcastle United 3-0 at St. James' Park to stay eighth and only four points off the top four.

Marco Silva's men picked up that Newcastle victory at just the right time, too, giving them a boost of confidence ahead of United's trip to Vicarage Road after scoring three in one match for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Both teams have won their last two Premier League outings, and Tuesday's meeting will pit Portuguese masterminds against one another as Silva looks to outmanoeuvre United counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Read on for a preview of the midweek meeting, complete with all the latest team news and live-stream information to ensure you don't miss the action.

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Team News

United midfielder Michael Carrick is still to feature in the Premier League this season after having a procedure on his heart in September. According to the Daily Telegraph's James Ducker, he's hoping to return for the UEFA Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow on December 5.

The hopes may be higher for United's other injury concerns, centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who were in full training last week, via BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Marcos Rojo was on the bench for the win over Brighton; Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof started in central defence on Saturday, although another shakeup could be on the cards for their meeting against the Hornets.

Watford have a lengthier list of absences to contend with, but manager Silva said prior to Saturday's triumph over Newcastle that several of his stars are in the running to return in the near future, per PhysioRoom:

There is a question mark over the fitness of centre-back Miguel Britos, however, after Chris Waugh of the Chronicle noted he "hobbled" off in the second half against the Magpies.

Watford have taken to playing three at the back of late, but the potential absence of Britos alongside Younes Kaboul and Craig Cathcart could see them revert to a four-man defence with Christian Kabasele and Adrian Mariappa in the middle.

Preview

Six places and eight points may separate second-placed United from their midweek hosts, but it would be unwise to rule the Hornets out of getting a result.

The former Sporting CP coach earned a 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on the opening day of the term before collecting a 2-1 win over Arsenal in October.

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas applauded Silva after Saturday's win:

Just about any Watford fan would likely have jumped at the chance to be eighth after 13 games this season, but Silva said after his most recent result he's "not getting carried away" amid links to the managerial vacancy at Everton, per MailOnline's Will Griffee:

"We will see what will happen. We are not thinking about the next two or three games, we are thinking about the next.

"We will do our best to get a good result at home in front of our fans. It will be a tough game for us, but we can play with confidence."

The 54-year-old Mourinho, 14 years Silva's elder, will be wary of the tactical talent opposing him on Tuesday, not to mention the importance of gaining redemption at Vicarage Road, where United lost 3-1 on their last visit in September 2016.

The Daily Mail's Adam Crafton sized up the importance of this fixture against those of United's rivals and made a bold claim about the Premier League title race:

It's fair to say defeat on Tuesday would be a major blow to the Red Devils, who are already eight points behind leaders Manchester City, even if this Watford team have looked like one of the division's more impressive of late.

Defensive injuries mean both teams could be somewhat disjointed for the midweek clash, but Mourinho will be the more accustomed to dealing with these trials the Premier League tends to throw your way at this time of year.