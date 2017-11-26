EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 13 Matches

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table and unbeaten after coming from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

A Nicolas Otamendi own goal put the hosts ahead, but City replied through a Sergio Aguero penalty before Raheem Sterling secured the win late on that sees them eight points clear.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal moved into fourth place with a late win at Burnley, while Southampton crushed Everton 4-1 at St Mary's Stadium.

2017-18 Premier League Week 13: Sunday's Results

Southampton 4-1 Everton

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 37 (34)

2. Manchester United 29 (22)

3. Chelsea 26 (13)

4. Arsenal 25 (7)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 24 (11)

6. Liverpool 23 (7)

7. Burnley 22 (2)

8. Watford 21 (1)

9. Brighton & Hove Albion 16 (-1)

10. Southampton 16 (-2)

11. Huddersfield Town 15 (-10)

12. Leicester City 14 (-2)

13. Bournemouth 14 (-3)

14. Newcastle United 14 (-6)

15. Stoke City 13 (-10)

16. Everton 12 (-15)

17. West Bromwich Albion 11 (-9)

18. West Ham United 10 (-14)

19. Swansea City 9 (-8)

20. Crystal Palace 8 (-17)

Sunday's Recap

Manchester City dominated possession in the first half but went in 1-0 down at the break thanks to Otamendi's own goal.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News was not overly impressed with the visitors' defence:

City were level within two minutes of the restart, with Aguero equalising from the penalty spot after a clash between Scott Malone and Sterling.

Leroy Sane then smashed an effort off the crossbar for the visitors off a free-kick before Fernandinho was booked for a dive on the edge of the penalty area.

Huddersfield continued to frustrate City until the visitors' pressure eventually was too much with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

Gabriel Jesus' shot was blocked by Jonas Lossl and rebounded off Sterling and into the back of the net.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith said City had been fortunate:

The goal was a little cruel on a dogged Huddersfield side but secured another win for City, who continue to look like overwhelming favourites for the title.

Meanwhile, Arsenal needed a late penalty from Alexis Sanchez to beat Burnley at Turf Moor and move above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

The Gunners did not have the best preparation for the game, arriving late due to traffic and without Mesut Ozil due to illness, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

The hosts defended well throughout the game, but with a minute of normal time remaining, James Tarkowski conceded a penalty for a push on Aaron Ramsey.

Up stepped Sanchez to convert from the spot and give the Gunners all three points. WhoScored.com showed how the Chilean's form has picked up in recent games:

It was disappointment for Burnley though, who have now lost their last three matches against Arsenal on goals in the 90th minute, per Opta:

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen said the result was tough on the hosts:

It is, however, another good result for Arsenal, who have shaken off an inconsistent start to take their place in the top four ahead of tough games against Huddersfield and Manchester United.

The first game of the day saw Southampton pile more misery on Everton with a 4-1 win at St Mary's Stadium.

Dusan Tadic put the hosts ahead, and although Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised, two second-half headers from Charlie Austin put the Saints in control.

Opta showed how effective the striker has been for the Saints:

Steven Davis then fired home Southampton's fourth to leave the Toffees just two points above the relegation zone.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty said the club are going backwards under caretaker manager David Unsworth:

There is no doubt Everton are in a real mess at the moment, still without a permanent manager and with just a single win in their last 12 games in all competitions.