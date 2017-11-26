Davis Cup Final 2017 Results: Lucas Pouille Seals France Win vs. Belgium

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

France won the 2017 Davis Cup with Lucas Pouille sealing victory in the decisive fifth rubber by beating Steve Darcis in straight sets.

Earlier on Sunday, the in-form David Goffin had levelled the tie at 2-2 after easing past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

However, Pouille, backed by a noisy home support, made no mistake winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 to hand France the trophy for the 10th time.

Sunday Recap

France went into Sunday's action with a 2-1 lead in the tie but were forced into a deciding rubber after Goffin beat Tsonga in the first singles match of the day to make it 2-2.

The Belgian, who had seen off Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the final's opening match, was once again in imperious form.

The first set was a tight affair which Goffin took on the tie-break, although Tsonga had plenty of chances to claim it, per sports broadcaster Catherine Whitaker:

Goffin then stepped it up in the second, breaking at 4-2 and then seeing it out to win 6-3 with a brilliant set of tennis.

The Davis Cup's official Twitter account showed the moment he went two sets up:

Tennis writer Jose Morgado was impressed with how well Goffin was playing:

Goffin was now looking supremely confident, unfazed by the partisan crowd, and quickly got an early break in the third set.

Another sublime backhand did the damage, giving him three break points and he then forced Tsonga long to go 2-1 up in the third.

Another break swiftly followed with Goffin now dominant and Tsonga looking increasingly frustrated with the match slipping away from him

A moment of controversy then followed, Tsonga turning away from a rally after a Goffin shot flew out, as later confirmed by television replays. However there was no call from the line judge and the Belgian played on to win the point.

Tsonga protested to the umpire and the crowd made their displeasure known, booing loudly, but Goffin kept his nerve to serve out the game and move into a 5-1 lead.

The Frenchman managed to hold serve but there was no stopping Goffin who deservedly took the third set 6-2, a fine end to a remarkable year for the Belgian, per tennis writer Christopher Clarey:

Goffin continued where he left off in the ATP World Tour finals and simply had too much for Tsonga who had no answer to the Belgian who will be a player to watch in 2018.

The victory meant the final went to a deciding rubber between Pouille and Darcis. We Are Tennis showed how good the Belgian's track record was in this situation:

However, it was France who took an early lead, Pouille sealing an early break to go 3-0 up.

Darcis was looking tentative and making too many unforced errors as shown by Live Tennis:

Pouille took the first set 6-3 and then broke again at 1-1 to put himself in commanding position, the pace, power and precision of his hitting just too much for Darcis.

Tennis commentator David Law felt it was a decisive moment in the match:

The Frenchman then took complete control of the set, taking it 6-1 and completely outplaying an increasingly forlorn Darcis.

Pouille continued his form in the third set, again breaking early to take a 3-0 lead and putting in a performance that impressed Law:

Another break followed with another ferocious winner as Pouille stormed to victory, winning the final set 6-0 and sparking jubilant celebrations from the home crowd.