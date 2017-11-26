    Lionel Messi Says Barcelona Has 'More Balance' After Neymar's Departure

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    (FILES) This file photo taken on July 22, 2017 shows Neymar (R) and Lionel Messi (L) of FC Barcelona warming up before the International Champions Cup (ICC) match between Juventus FC and FC Barcelona at the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. One argument backing Neymar's decision to leave Barca on top of reportedly tripling his wages is to move out of Messi's shadow and compete to become the first Ballon d'Or winner outside of Messi and Ronaldo for a decade. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
    DON EMMERT/Getty Images

    Barcelona star Lionel Messi believes the Catalans have become a more balanced side following Neymar's departure for Paris Saint-Germain in a record transfer.

    The Argentinian made the admission in an interview with Marca's J. I. Gallardo and Luis F. Rojo (via Marc Mayo):

    "Neymar's departure has caused the way we play to change. We lost a great deal of offensive potential but it favoured us in a defensive sense. Currently we are most well-armed in the middle of the field, we have more balance and that makes us stronger defensively."

    Neymar left Catalonia during the summer after several successful seasons with the Blaugrana, choosing to step out of Messi's shadow. Both parties have benefited from the split so far―Neymar's production in the French capital has been excellent, while Barcelona sit at the top of the La Liga standings, well ahead of struggling rivals Real Madrid.

    Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Glasgow Celtic at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on November 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Messi and his team-mates have yet to lose a single fixture in the league and have only conceded four goals ahead of Sunday's match against second-placed Valencia. While the attack hasn't always been at its best, it has done more than enough to support the defence.

    Ousmane Dembele, who was brought in to replace Neymar, has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury. The former Borussia Dortmund man is widely regarded as a star of the future and should give the side a major boost when he returns.

    Neymar and PSG have enjoyed a similarly good start on the pitch in France, although there have been some issues. The Brazilian had a public clash with Edinson Cavani, per L'Equipe (h/t AS), and there has already been rampant speculation regarding his future, via the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports). 

