    Auburn Fined $250,000 After Fans Rush Field Following Win vs. Alabama

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    Fans rush the field after Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Auburn University was fined $250,000 for allowing fans to rush the field following Saturday's 26-14 victory over Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

    "The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing onto the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials."

    The SEC's policy says "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy."

            

