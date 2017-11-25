Auburn Fined $250,000 After Fans Rush Field Following Win vs. Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Auburn University was fined $250,000 for allowing fans to rush the field following Saturday's 26-14 victory over Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"The Conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing onto the playing field. We want exciting experiences around SEC games, but also seek to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, spectators and officials."

The SEC's policy says "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.