Stanford Hands Notre Dame 2nd Loss Behind K.J. Costello's 4 TDs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame was seemingly on the precipice of a College Football Playoff berth. Two losses in three games later, the Irish are ending their 2017 regular season with a whimper.

K.J. Costello threw for four touchdowns and Stanford's defense forced three turnovers as the Cardinal pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 win Saturday at Stanford Stadium.

Notre Dame entered the final frame with a 20-17 lead but allowed three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Costello led the Cardinal 51 yards in six plays before he hit Kaden Smith from 19 yards out to give them a 24-20 lead with 13:46 to play. Stanford then took advantage of a pair of Notre Dame turnovers to put the game away.

Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush threw his first of two picks to set up a 29-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Costello pass to Dalton Schultz, and C.J. Sanders fumbled on the ensuing kickoff to set up a short drive finished by a three-yard Cameron Scarlett run.

Wimbush threw his second pick on Notre Dame's next possession, and it was smooth sailing from there. Stanford drained the clock, Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs inside Stanford territory and the Irish saw their season go up in flames once again while Stanford gained new life.

Washington's 41-14 win over Washington State sent Stanford to the Pac-12 Championship Game next week. The Cardinal will face USC, which earned a 42-24 win in their meeting in September.

Bryce Love had his 10th 100-yard rushing game of the season Saturday night, gaining 125 yards on 20 carries. Love will enter the conference title game 152 yards shy of the 2,000-yard mark on the season. It would be a surprise if he is not invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York, though that honor will almost certainly go to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Notre Dame's disastrous fourth quarter overshadowed what was otherwise a highly competitive game. Wimbush threw for 249 yards and two scores and had 61 yards on the ground. Kevin Stepherson (83 yards) and Equanimeous St. Brown (75 yards) each hauled in long touchdown receptions to keep the Irish in the game.

After an 8-1 start that had Notre Dame in the playoff picture, the Irish have turned in three straight disappointing performances. Miami laid a 41-8 home beatdown on the Irish two weeks ago, Navy nearly pulled off an upset on Notre Dame's home field last week and Stanford's fourth quarter made it look like the teams weren't meant for the same field.

Saturday's loss laid to rest any chance Notre Dame had of getting into a New Year's Six bowl. It was still a successful campaign coming off last year's 4-8 disappointment but nevertheless a disappointing way to end the regular season.