NFL Schedule Week 12: TV Start Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Info

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Thursday's Thanksgiving games provided the appetizer for Sunday's slate along with the Monday Night Football matchup.

We'll see Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor start under center in an attempt to end the team's free fall in the standings. The Kansas City Chiefs, their opponent, have cooled off considerably since a 5-0 start. Something must give between these two clubs. A win for either team may spark a late-season push for a strong finish.

The Denver Broncos will turn to their third starting quarterback during the season in Paxton Lynch. He draws a favorable matchup against the Oakland Raiders defense that's been the antidote for struggling offensive units throughout the season.

Between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, we could see 70 points on the scoreboard. The ground attacks for both teams should have a big day against porous front sevens in run defense.

The 506 Sports Twitter handle relayed the coverage map for Week 12 contests. You can see which games will air in your area:

Use channel and live-stream info below to tune in via television or mobile device. We'll also dig into notable storylines for the upcoming matchups:

Week 12 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, November 26

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 27

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 12 Storylines

Tyrod Taylor's Return to the Starting Lineup

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Nathan Peterman experiment didn't work out as planned against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, head coach Sean McDermott will turn back to Taylor to lead the offense in a playoff race for an AFC wild-card spot.

Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of the previous outing, McDermott benched the rookie fifth-rounder for Taylor.

Fortunately, the Bills head coach didn't stick to his decision to bench the veteran signal-caller. At 5-5, Buffalo travels to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs, who have lost four of the previous five contests.

Taylor won't have wideout Kelvin Benjamin in action, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Nonetheless, the Bills have enough speed on the ground between Taylor's mobility and running back LeSean McCoy to gouge the Chiefs' 29th-ranked run defense.

In a matchup between two teams desperate for a victory, lean toward the club with a superior coaching staff that's able to snap the players back into win-now mode. Kansas City will edge Buffalo at home.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Bills 24

Paxton Lynch's 2017 Debut with New Offensive Coordinator

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Lynch will start under center for the third time in his career after general manager John Elway selected him as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The Broncos decided to roll out the first-rounder at an opportune time against the Raiders' slumping defense that's under new direction. Head coach Jack Del Rio fired Ken Norton Jr. and promoted John Pagano to the defensive coordinator position on the coaching staff.

The Raiders absolutely needed a change in direction on defense after allowing more than 400 total yards for the third time during the season in the previous outing. Nonetheless, the secondary will take the field without starting cornerback David Amerson, which gives Lynch an advantageous matchup on the perimeter with an inexperienced Dexter McDonald or Obi Melifonwu in coverage.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In another compelling storyline, the Broncos promoted Bill Musgrave to offensive coordinator after head coach Vance Joseph fired Mike McCoy. The assistant served the same position with the Raiders between the 2015-16 seasons.

On top of an intense AFC West rivalry, we'll see a chess match between new coordinators who have familiarity with their opponent. Keep in mind Pagano spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Chargers within the division.

All eyes will follow Lynch in the pocket, but the new coordinators hope to make a good first impression.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Raiders 21

High-Powered Offenses Collide in New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchups

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Saints vs. Rams matchup will feature the No. 3 and No. 2 scoring offenses respectively.

The Saints won't have their starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley on the field, per Rapoport:

However, the Rams may struggle to take advantage without their top pass-catcher Robert Woods, who's going to sit out with a shoulder injury, per the team's injury report.

Wideouts Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins must fill the void to balance the offensive attack against the Saints' weakened secondary.

Defensively, Los Angeles will prepare for an effective duo in New Orleans backfield. Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have combined for 1,265 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Both ball-carriers average more than five yards per carry.

Injuries for the Saints and weaknesses in both in run defenses will lead to a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Rams 35, Saints 31