Big Ten Championship Game 2017: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Preview, Predictions

Associated Press

The Wisconsin Badgers have answered every question posed to them this season. They earned the Big Ten West Division title by rolling to a 12-0 record that included a nine straight Big Ten wins.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have not had smooth sailing this season. They dropped a 31-16 decision at home to Oklahoma in September. And after an attempt to right the ship during the Big Ten portion of their schedule, they got pummeled 55-24 at Iowa in November.

The Buckeyes finished with a 10-2 regular-season record and an 8-1 Big Ten mark, and that was good enough to win the Big Ten East Division.

The unbeaten Badgers and the twice-beaten Buckeyes will square off Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to decide the Big Ten championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET

If Wisconsin wins the game and remains unbeaten, the fifth-ranked Badgers would almost certainly gain an invitation to the College Football Playoff.

Losses by Alabama and Miami in Week 13 helped Ohio State's cause if the Buckeyes are successful in the conference title game, but Urban Meyer's team has no guarantees of getting in.

College football insiders have been quick to point out that no two-loss team has ever made the CFP, but this is just the fourth year of the four-team tournament. That's not enough time to give much weight to that fact.

Additionally, if they don't make it, that would likely be because Auburn—another two-loss team—gets the nod.

Wisconsin fits the image of a hard-nosed Big Ten team. Paul Chryst's team features a solid running game with Jonathan Taylor, a limited passing game with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and a nasty, physical defense that has allowed a maximum of 17 points in its past eight games.

Wisconsin closed the regular season with a 31-0 victory over Minnesota, and that was the Badgers' first shutout of the season.

Taylor has rushed for 1,657 yards with a 7.0 yards per carry mark, while Hornibrook has thrown for 2,006 yards with 18 TDs.

Linebackers Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards are the Badgers' most productive defensive players. Connelly leads the team with 71 tackles, including 10 behind the line. Edwards has 67 tackles, 11 for loss and four interceptions.

Ohio State is coming off a tremendous 31-20 victory over Michigan in its rivalry game. The Buckeyes went into Michigan Stadium against Jim Harbaugh's hungry Wolverines and trailed by a 14-0 margin early in the second quarter.

No Ohio State team had ever come from behind against Michigan when trailing by 14 points. After getting pushed around by the Wolverines defense in the first quarter, the Buckeyes woke up and were able to tie the game by halftime, as quarterback J.T. Barrett ran for a touchdowns and also threw for a score.

After Michigan took a six-point lead, the Buckeyes hit the comeback trail behind backup QB Dwayne Haskins. Barrett had to come out of the game after an individual on the sideline made contact with the quarterback's right leg while he was warming up, and Barrett's knee locked up as a result.

Haskins led the Buckeyes to two touchdowns and a field goal to earn the triumph.

In addition to the sideline incident, Barrett grabbed for his knee after taking a hit earlier in the third quarter. He said that he would be able to play in the Big Ten's title game, per Larry Lage of the Associated Press (h/t Ohio.com): "Yeah, I'll play next week."

The Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers, according to OddsShark.

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Prediction

While the Badgers have not had the same kind of schedule as the Buckeyes, they have not had a single blip. Chryst deserves credit for keeping his team on an even keel.

The Badgers' toughest game may have been their 24-10 triumph over Michigan November 18. Wisconsin trailed 10-7 in the third quarter and then turned up the heat and smothered its opponent.

Ohio State defeated that same Michigan team and also got the best of Penn State and Michigan State. The Buckeyes seemed to lose concentration in their blowout loss at Iowa, but they bounced back impressively to close the season with three straight victories.

The Buckeyes have a clear advantage at quarterback; Barrett is one of the best in the nation, while Hornibrook is average. However, that's the only area Ohio State has a significant advantage.

Wisconsin will be able to play the no-respect card and also show up at Indianapolis with a powerful running game and one of the best defensive teams in the country.

Look for the Badgers to battle the Buckeyes on even terms into the fourth quarter and then come through with a game-winning field goal by placekicker Rafael Gaglianone. The Wisconsin kicker has made 12 of 14 FG attempts this season.

Final score: Wisconsin 27, Ohio State 24