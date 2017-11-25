    Scott Frost Candidate to Replace Mike Riley at Nebraska, AD Says

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights walks off the field at halftime against the South Florida Bulls at Spectrum Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
    Logan Bowles/Getty Images

    University of Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said Saturday he's "considering" UCF head coach Scott Frost after the Cornhuskers announced the firing of Mike Riley.

    Max Olson‏ of The Athletic passed along comments from Moos, who noted the Knights' 11-0 record and AAC Championship Game appearance are likely the candidate's main focus.

    "Scott is someone I am considering, but I'm being very sensitive to the fact he's still coaching a team, and he's having a heck of a run," he said.

    Frost, who played quarterback for the Huskers in 1996 and 1997, has been rumored as a candidate to return to his alma mater in recent weeks. He downplayed speculation that he was close to signing a deal with Nebraska last week, though.

    "That's just totally false," he told reporters. "I haven't paid attention to all these whirlwind rumors and everything and I'm not going to. I've got an unbelievable team and I'm going to coach them. I can promise you that no decision has been made about anything."

    On Friday, Mark Schlabach and Edward Aschoff of ESPN.com reported he's also received interest from Florida as the Gators seek a replacement for Jim McElwain.

    The 42-year-old Nebraska native guided the Knights to a 6-7 mark in his first year. They've taken a major step forward in 2017, completing a perfect regular season Friday with a 49-42 victory over South Florida to set up a title-game clash with Memphis on Dec. 2.

    After his team beat USF, Frost said he doesn't "even think about" outside talk about his coaching future and said he'll continue to give the Knights his complete focus as they try to complete an undefeated campaign.

    Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated mentioned Dan Mullen (Mississippi State), Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M), Bret Bielema (formerly of Arkansas) and Mike Leach (Washington State) among the other potential options to replace Riley in Lincoln.

