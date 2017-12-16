Kam Chancellor Placed on IR with Season-Ending Neck Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Kam Chancellor was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a neck injury in November.

The Seahawks announced the roster move on their official website.

Chancellor established himself as a crucial piece of the Hawks' Legion of Boom secondary with his punishing hits soon after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He's earned four Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro nods for his efforts.

He finished the 2017 season with 49 combined tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble across nine appearances.

Injuries have been an issue for the 29-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native over the past handful of years, though. He hasn't played all 16 regular-season games since the 2013 campaign.

Now that Chancellor's out for the rest of the year, Bradley McDougald should see the lion's share of the snaps at strong safety. Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson could also receive more playing time in select defensive packages.

The Seattle secondary has been hit hard by injuries this year, including to Richard Sherman. The loss of Chancellor for the rest of the season marked another setback for a position group that's usually a major strength.