College Football Scores 2017: Final Results, Box Scores for Week 13 Top 25 Games

Top-ranked Alabama expected a tough fight from No. 6 Auburn, and the Crimson Tide got a lot more than they bargained for from the Tigers Saturday.

Auburn dominated in the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium and came away with a 26-14 upset.

Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards, and he also ran for a touchdown. Running back Kerryon Johnson carried 30 times for 104 yards and also ran for a score.

"We are playing our best football right now," head coach Gus Malzahn said during a postgame interview with CBS sideline reporter Allie LaForce. "Very few teams are playing their best football at this time of year, but we are."

Auburn will meet Georgia in the SEC Championship Game Dec. 2. Auburn defeated Georgia in Week 11 by a 40-17 margin.

Johnson suffered a right arm injury against Alabama, and his status has not been determined for the SEC title showdown, per LaForce, speaking on SEC on CBS.

No. 9 Ohio State was in big trouble early against archrival Michigan, but after winning 11 times in the previous 12 games of the series, the Buckeyes were anything but discouraged.

Ohio State overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat Michigan 31-20 at Ann Arbor. QB J.T. Barrett ran 21 yards for a touchdown and then threw 25 yards to Marcus Baugh for the tying score later in the second quarter.

The two teams went into the locker room tied at 14-14. The Wolverines regained the lead with a touchdown midway through the third quarter, as Karan Higdon scored from two yards out, but Quinn Nordin's extra point was blocked.

Dwayne Haskins took over at quarterback for the Buckeyes after Barrett was injured while warming up on the sidelines. Barrett said an unidentified man made contact with his right leg, which aggravated his knee.

"I remember he was wearing something gray, and he continued to walk," Barrett said, per Larry Lage of the Associated Press (h/t Ohio.com). "He got a little nervous."

After Barrett was sidelined, J.K. Dobbins scored for the Buckeyes, and a successful point after gave Ohio State a 21-20 lead. A fourth-quarter field goal and a touchdown run by Mike Weber gave the Buckeyes their final margin of victory.

Ohio State will go into the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin with momentum, but the undefeated No. 5 Badgers will clearly serve as a tough opponent for Urban Meyer's Buckeyes.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 1 Alabama 14, No. 6 Auburn 26: Box score

West Virginia 31, No. 4 Oklahoma 59: Box score

No. 5 Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0: Box score

No. 7 Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7: Box score

No. 9 Ohio State 31, Michigan 20: Box score

No. 10 Penn State 66, Maryland 3: Box score

No. 16 Michigan State 40, Rutgers 7: Box score

No. 19 Oklahoma State 58, Kansas 17: Box score

No. 20 Memphis 70, East Carolina 13: Box score

No. 22 Northwestern 42, Illinois 7: Box score

No. 23 Boise State 17, Fresno State 28: Box score