    Former Bears 1st-Round Pick John Thierry Dies at Age 46

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    8 Oct 1995: Defensive end John Thierry of the Chicago Bears tries to break throught the offensive line during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won the game 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /A
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Former NFL defensive end John Thierry died Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.

    "It is with deep and profound sadness we report the passing of Alcornite and 1994 NFL 1st Round Draftee, John Thierry '94," Alcorn State University said in a statement. "The Alcorn family extends its sincere condolences to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

