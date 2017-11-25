Former Bears 1st-Round Pick John Thierry Dies at Age 46

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end John Thierry died Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.

"It is with deep and profound sadness we report the passing of Alcornite and 1994 NFL 1st Round Draftee, John Thierry '94," Alcorn State University said in a statement. "The Alcorn family extends its sincere condolences to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."





