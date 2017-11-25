Shohei Ohtani Asks MLB Teams for Details on How They Plan to Utilize Star

Masterpress/Getty Images

Japanese dual-threat baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani is requesting further information from all 30 MLB teams about how he'd fit in their organization.

On Saturday, Ronald Blum of the Associated Press passed along details from a memo the pitcher and outfielder's agent, Nez Balelo, provided to clubs that asks them to evaluate his talent in both roles and explain how he'd "integrate" within the franchise.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported this week MLB and the Players Association reached an agreement on a new posting system that will allow Ohtani's current team, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, to receive a $20 million payment, though his expected signing bonus will likely fall below that amount.

The Associated Press noted a formal vote on the issue is expected Dec. 1. If approved, the three-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star selection will be made available for bidding.

Along with the request for his possible fit with each club, the memo sought more info about their facilities, medical staffs, the city in which they play and resources for potential "cultural assimilation" when he arrives to the United States for the 2018 season, according to the AP.

Oliver Macklin of MLB.com passed along comments the 23-year-old made earlier in November about being unsure whether an MLB team will let him both pitch and hit.

"I don't know if I'll be given the chance to be able to do it, so first of all, I'll have to listen to what they say," Ohtani said. "You can't go after something like that unless you're in the right circumstance. It's not just about what I want to do."

Ohtani owns a career .286/.358/.500 triple-slash line with 48 home runs across 403 games with the Fighters. He also compiled a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 624 strikeouts in 543 innings.