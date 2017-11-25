    Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Still Haven't Bid for Oguzhan Ozyakup

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    Oguzhan Ozyakup of Besiktas JK esiktas JKduring the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Kasimpasa AS on May 20, 2017 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    AC Milan are reportedly still yet to make a bid for Besiktas playmaker and mooted Arsenal target Oguzhan Ozyakup. The Rossoneri maintain an interest in the former Gunners midfielder who is also wanted by Premier League side Everton.

    A report from Calciomercato revealed Milan's hesitance on firming up their interest in the 25-year-old with an offer: "According to our sources, AC Milan have not changed their plans and have yet to make an offer for the 25-year-old. Ozyakup could leave Besiktas in the January transfer window as his contract expires at the end of the season."

    The same report not only cited the interest from Arsenal and Everton, it also provided details explaining why the Gunners could benefit from Ozyakup moving on: "The contract of Ozyakup expires at the end of the season and Arsenal have a next sale clause set to 30 percent."

    Ozyakup signing a contract extension would render this clause moot, but it's easy to believe the growing interest in the midfield maestro could deter the player from prolonging his stay with Besiktas.

    The Rossoneri are among the interested parties, per Calciomercato, with the Serie A club "monitoring the situation." Milan may have to act quicker than they'd like, though, considering the Toffees have also been linked.

    Everton are prepared to bid £13 million to beat Arsenal to Ozyakup's signature, per Turkish source Fotospor (h/t the Daily Mirror). News of Everton's interest came after the Gunners were reportedly considering offering £10 million for the player who left the north London club in 2012, per Turkish source Fotomac (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com).

    Sarigul pointed out how Arsenal sold Ozyakup for a mere £400,000 five years ago. Yet it would be in the Gunners' interest to pay the significantly more required to bring him back to the club.

    Ozyakup would be a good singing because he boasts the technical quality Arsenal are built on in midfield. Manager Arsene Wenger's squad isn't loaded with as much creative talent as in previous years, though.

    Santi Cazorla's injury woes have robbed Wenger of his most gifted schemer in the middle. There are also doubts about the future of Jack Wilshere.

    The brittle England international recently suggested he could move on to get more first-team football, per Goal's Chris Burton. Wilshere isn't the only playmaker the Gunners could lose.

    Mesut Ozil's contract is up next summer, and he has been the subject of transfer links to La Liga giants Barcelona, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror. Wenger has denied Ozil has a deal in place to move to the Camp Nou, according to Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports, but the player still hasn't signed a new contract to stay at Arsenal.

    For a rare time in the Wenger era, the Gunners are potentially woefully short of creativity in midfield. Ozyakup boasts the vision and technique to be a major asset for any team playing a possession-based game like the one Wenger preaches.

    If Ozyakup can be signed for £10-15 million, it would be baffling for Arsenal not to bring back a player they know well, one ideally suited to their style.

