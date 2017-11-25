J.T. Barrett Thinks Man Injured Him by Accident; Urban Meyer Wants Investigation

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer said Saturday that quarterback J.T. Barrett suffered an injury in a collision with a cameraman prior to the Buckeyes' 31-20 win over Michigan.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Meyer called for an "all-out investigation" to find which cameraman caused the injury.

Barrett left the game after taking a hit in the third quarter and appeared to favor his right leg.

Per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Barrett said he didn't believe the incident with the cameraman was intentional:

Barrett also said he believes he will play in next week's Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Per Murphy, Meyer said he was unsure if Barrett would be able to play.

Prior to exiting the game, Barrett had completed three of his eight pass attempts for 30 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Freshman Dwayne Haskins filled in and was effective in completing six of seven passes for 94 yards. He added 24 yards on the ground.

Although Barrett returned to the sidelines during the fourth quarter, he did not re-enter the game.

The No. 9 Buckeyes improved to 10-2 with the win by virtue of beating Michigan for the sixth consecutive year.

Barrett is enjoying a huge season with 42 touchdowns accounted for. The Buckeyes will need their senior leader to enhance their chances of winning their first Big Ten title since 2014 and potentially spoiling Wisconsin's College Football Playoff aspirations.