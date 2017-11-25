    Todd Graham Reportedly Fears ASU Will Fire Him Even with Win vs. Arizona

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    Arizona State coach Todd Graham stands on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Arizona State head football coach Todd Graham reportedly anticipates being fired even if the Sun Devils beat the rival Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

    According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, two people with knowledge on the matter said Graham believes he will be fired despite not yet receiving any indication regarding his status from athletic director Ray Anderson.

    A third source told Wolken that Arizona State officials are preparing to begin a coaching search.

    After finishing 5-7 last season, the Sun Devils are bowl eligible at 6-5 regardless of whether they beat the Wildcats.

    Graham is in his sixth season at ASU, and he has accumulated a 45-31 record during his tenure with four bowl appearances.

    The Sun Devils won 10 games in both 2013 and 2014, but they finished with losing records in 2015 and 2016, and could potentially do so again this season.

    Graham had three previous head coaching stops at Rice, Tulsa and Pittsburgh, and his overall record as a head coach stands at 94-60.

    Per Wolken, the 52-year-old Graham has a $12 million buyout clause in his contract.

    If Arizona State fires Graham, Wolken listed Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as potential replacements. 

