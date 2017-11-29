Dallas Cowboys: Outlining Blueprint for Successful Offseason

1 of 7

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

As strange as it might sound, one of the most important things the Cowboys have to do this offseason is keep running back Ezekiel Elliott out of trouble.

After being suspended for six games this year, the Cowboys are painfully learning just how much he means to their offense and their team. Without him on the field, the rest of the roster crumbles; they are now 0-4 in the games he hasn't played in and 18-5 when he's been on the field.

With the national spotlight on him, everyone will be watching Elliott's every move this offseason. That should make Cowboys fans nervous this offseason.

After his rookie season, the 22-year-old was involved in a number of off-field "situations," including being in a possible bar fight and an incident in which he pulled down a woman's top in a parade.

Keeping him out of trouble and in shape for the 2018 season should be the Cowboys' top goal this offseason. As long as he is on the field, they have a chance to win any game against any opponent.

As Elliott heads into his third season in the NFL, expect him to handle the spotlight better, and he should be as motivated as ever to dominate next season.