Jacoby Brissett Cleared from Concussion Protocol, Will Start vs. Titans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will reportedly start Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network passed along the status update Saturday.

The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots in early September to provide depth behind Scott Tolzien with Andrew Luck slow to recover from a shoulder injury. He took control of the starting job in Week 2 and has put together a few strong performances in Luck's continued absence.

In all, he's completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,172 yards with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions across 10 appearances (nine starts). He's added 154 yards and three scores on the ground.

Brissett suffered the concussion in the team's Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts had a bye in Week 11, so he'll return to the lineup without missing a game.

"I feel good," he told Andrew Walker of the team's official website Saturday. "I had a good week of preparation, and as a team we had a good week of practice."

Brissett connected on 21 of his 37 throws for 212 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 36-22 loss to the Titans last month.

Indianapolis, which sports a 3-7 record, is desperate for a victory to keep its long-shot playoff hopes alive heading into December.